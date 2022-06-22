All New Weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 & How to Get Them

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4 is finally here, and there are a ton of new weapons to add to your arsenal in both Warzone and Vanguard. As always, there’s a new spread of weapons available this season with some of them available right away and others scheduled to drop later in the season. This is one of the final seasons for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific as Modern Warfare 2 and an all-new Warzone 2.0 experience are on the way later this year, but that doesn’t mean the content has slowed down. This season boasts some of the most exciting new weapons in quite some time. Here’s how to get your hands on all the new weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4.

All New Weapons in Warzone Season 4

There are four new weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4. Two of them are available at the beginning of the season as a part of the new Battle Pass, while the other two will be added later in the season along with challenges to unlock both of them.

Marco 5 SMG (Launch)

(Launch) UGM-8 LMG (Launch)

(Launch) Push Dagger Knife (In-Season)

(In-Season) Vargo-S Assault Rifle (In-Season)

This season also adds a new piece of tactical equipment called the Sequencer Grenade, but it cannot be equipped in normal loadouts. Instead, you must purchase it from Black Market Buy Stations after acquiring a Black Market Supply Run Contract during a match.

Marco 5 SMG

The Marco 5 SMG is the highlight of this new season and it’s already proving to be a fan-favorite submachine gun. Activision describes it as a “high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power,” which is a pretty accurate description. This weapon favors the bold, aggressive players of the Warzone playerbase, meaning it’s a perfect fit for most veteran players.

It has remarkably high mobility but at the cost of recoil and damage falloff. Still, if you’re the type of player to rush in and break the ankles of enemies with your god-tier movement, this is the SMG for you. Plus, it’s the first Vanguard SMG to have the Akimbo Proficiency, so you can have two of them. It’s unlocked with the new Season 4 Battle Pass as a free reward.

UGM-8 LMG

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the UGM-8 LMG, the second weapon available at the launch of Warzone Pacific Season 4. According to Activision, it is a “high fire rate, mobile LMG that excels at creating suppressing fire and pushing enemy positions.” You can get it for free with the new Season 4 Battle Pass.

It’s lighter than its other LMG counterparts and has high mobility with a fire rate to match, bringing it more in line with an assault rifle or submachine gun. It eats through ammo like crazy though, so you may have to reload more than you’d like unless you counter this weakness with an extended magazine.

The Push Dagger knife is the game’s latest melee weapon, coming to Warzone & Vanguard sometime during the middle of the season. It’ll likely drop with the mid-season update, which is expected to drop a few weeks from now. There will be a bundle in the store that you can purchase with COD Points, or you can complete an unlock challenge to get it for free.

In Vanguard multiplayer, you’ll need to get 5 melee kills with a primary weapon in a single match 15 times. It’s advised to use a bayonet to make this challenge easier. If you’d rather play Vanguard Zombies, then you’ll have to get 100 kills with a melee weapon while shrouded by your Aether Shroud. This will be easier on the new Shi No Numa map.



Vargo-S Assault Rifle

Finally, the Vargo-S assault rifle is the fourth weapon to join the Warzone arsenal during Season 4. It’s also slated for a release later in the season with a store bundle plus an unlock challenge. The exact unlock details haven’t been revealed yet though, but you’ll have to play Vanguard multiplayer or Zombies to get it unless you want to spend COD Points.

According to Activision, this assault rifle “offers a high-fire rate, steady aim through sustained fire, and a quick reload, and that’s before adding any of its Gunsmith attachments.” It sounds like it’s well-suited for close-quarters engagements, much like the other three seasonal weapons.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.