COD Warzone: All Mercenaries of Fortune Challenges & Rewards

The Mercenaries of Fortune event is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific to commemorate the launch of the latest season, and players can earn a wide array of fancy gilded cosmetics for free during the event period. Just like every other Warzone event, there are 8 challenges to complete during Mercenaries of Fortune, and finishing all of them will unlock a special bonus reward. These items will only be available during the event period, so make sure to play as much as you can if you don’t want to miss out on some special camo patterns and vehicle skins. Here’s a full breakdown of every Mercenaries of Fortune challenge and reward in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4.

All Mercenaries of Fortune Challenges and Rewards in Warzone

There are 8 challenges to complete during this event, with each of them rewarding a free cosmetic item like a weapon camo, sticker, or charm. Finishing all of them will unlock a golden skin for the Armored SUV vehicle. Here’s every challenge available during the event.

Challenge Objective Reward Moneybags Collect $100,000 in gold on Fortune’s Keep. Rare “Venomous Approval” Weapon Sticker Cutthroat Get 50 Player kills on Fortune’s Keep. Legendary “False Prospector” Golden Vanguard Weapon Camo. Shopping Spree Purchase 5 items from the Black Market Station on Fortune’s Keep. Epic “Scaled Snipe” Weapon Reticle Pocket Sand Dig up 3 piles of buried treasure on Fortune’s Keep. Epic “Nefarious Deeds” Weapon Charm Road Trip Get 5 kills while in a vehicle. Legendary “Nugget” Weapon Charm Storing Bodies Get 25 kills in Storage Town on Caldera. Rare “Death Prospector” Golden Vanguard Weapon Camo Minted Open a Mercenary Vault in Caldera. Rare “Fanged Assault” Emblem Gilded Victor Win 1 game of Golden Plunder. Legendary “Venomous Wealth” Animated Calling Card Event Completionist Complete all 8 event challenges listed above. Ultra “The Vault” Golden Vehicle Customisation Skin for the Armored SUV

While some of these challenges can be completed in any Warzone game mode, most of them require you to play on the new Fortune’s Keep map that was added this season. This is a companion map to Rebirth Island, offering a slightly larger WWII alternative to the fan-favorite close-quarters Resurgence map that has existed for longer than Caldera. Some fans were worried that Fortune’s Keep would replace Rebirth Island entirely, but Activision has confirmed that both maps will remain in the game and rotate between each other on a regular basis.

Mercenaries of Fortune Warzone Event Schedule

The Mercenaries of Fortune event will be live in Warzone Pacific from Wednesday, June 202 through Thursday, July 7. That means you’ll have a little over two weeks to earn all of the free rewards and clear all 8 of the challenges off of your to-do list. Remember, the event rewards will disappear once July 7 rolls around, so make sure to clear some time to drop into Fortune’s Keep in the coming days.

The Mercenaries of Fortune event isn’t the only thing happening in Warzone Pacific right now. This event marks the beginning of Season 4, aptly titled Mercenaries of Fortune, and this season adds new weapons, a new map, and more to the free-to-play battle royale game. While it may be a little hard to be excited about what’s happening in Caldera with Modern Warfare 2 so close on the horizon, there’s still plenty of new stuff to check out in this update in the meantime.

