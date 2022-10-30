Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: How to Play, Length and Everything We Know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now for fans of the blockbuster shooter franchise. It’s packed with action, loaded with interesting maps, and has plenty of variety for players looking for different ways to apply their FPS instincts in the game. The Modern Warfare 2 campaign mode, while concise in its length, gives players the opportunities and resources to tackle any obstacle and potentially learn tricks to survive in multiplayer. But players might be wondering how long it is, for the sake of completionism but also how much time they can expect to take to complete the latest game’s story.

What Is the Length of the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign?

Modern Warfare 2 takes about 6-10 hours to complete but can take players longer, especially if they struggle in higher-difficulty settings. This is pretty typical of most Call of Duty campaigns, allowing players to experience multiple aspects of the gameplay before prepping them for competitive multiplayer action while experiencing a thrilling story all the while.

How Do You Play the Campaign of MW2?

From the start menu, you can select the Campaign by scrolling down past the ‘Featured’ and ‘Multiplayer’ bars to see ‘Campaign’ where you can choose to start a New Game if you haven’t already. This prompts a choice of difficulties you select, although we’ve got our recommendations for how to enjoy the game’s settings. The difficulty options are the following from easiest to hardest:

Recruit

Regular

Hardened

Veteran

Realism

There are 17 playable missions in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, and naturally, your experience of the length or duration depends on how you play the game. But there’s plenty of variety in how you can experience the action.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II released on October 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2022