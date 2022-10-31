Best Kastov-74u Build in Modern Warfare 2: Attachments, Loadout, and Class Setup

The Kastov-74u in Modern Warfare 2 is technically an SMG but is classified as an Assault Rifle in the game.

Popularly known as the AK-74u, this weapon boasts of a good rate of fire, but its recoil is all over the place. Therefore to make it perform well in the field, attachments are important, especially the ones that provide recoil control. Having said that, here’s a build that will help you tame this weapon in Modern Warfare 2.

Best Attachments for the Kastov-74u in Modern Warfare 2

Although this weapon is a powerhouse in itself, the customization options for the Kastov-74u are limited. So you can’t really play around a lot with it. That said, here are a few options that you can use while building this weapon up in the game.

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Suppressor

Echoline GS-X Suppressor Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Laser: 4MW Laser Box

4MW Laser Box Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

As mentioned above, the recoil is a problem on this weapon. In order to ease up the recoil a bit, equip the GS-X Suppressor. Not only will that make the recoil for you a tad bit more manageable, it will suppress your shots as well.

The Sharkfin 90 underbarrel will help you out with the accuracy on this weapon. Yes it’s designed to be an Assault Rifle but it works better as an SMG, so with this underbarrel equipped, this weapon will turn into a killing machine in mid to close-range combat.

The optic boils down to a matter of preference here. Since we’ll be playing on small maps for the most part, and there will be a lot of running around, there’s a high chance you might not have time to aim. Keeping that in mind the 4MW Laser Box will help you with the hip fire. And if you do end up aiming, a red dot is always better than the iron sights.

How to Unlock the Kastov-74u?

The Kastov-74u is available from the very beginning in Modern Warfare 2. However, to play around with custom loadouts, you will need to make your way to level 4. Once you’ve hit that level, you can tweak the weapon as much as you want.

Perks

When it comes to setting up a build around any weapon in Modern Warfare 2, perks play an important role. These give you certain bonuses that can often make or break your game. Keeping that in mind, here are the perks that you need to take into account while planning out your build in the game.

Base Perks: These perks will be active from the very beginning. Since you’ll be running around for the most part, it’s best you throw on the Scavenger perk. With this perk, you will be able to retrieve ammo and throwing knives from fallen enemies. And with Tracker equipped, you will be able to see the enemy footsteps and swoop in for the kill.

Bonus Perk: For this one, go with the Fast Hands perk. This will allow you to reload your guns and deploy your equipment quickly. It also affects the weapon switching speed, but that’s only in case you’re carrying another primary with you.

Ultimate Perk: It’s best to go with Ghost for your ultimate perk. Whenever this perk activates, enemy UAV, portable radars and heartbeat sensors won’t be able to detect you anymore.

And that sums up the best Kostov-74u build in Modern Warfare 2. If you’re a fan of SMGs feel free to check out our MX9 build as well. The very first season of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to go live soon as well. Till then, if you’re having screen flickering issues, here are some fixes you can try.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022