How to Fix Screen Flickering Issue in Modern Warfare 2

The screen flickering issue in Modern Warfare 2 can be really annoying. If you’re in the middle of a game, and the screen starts to flicker, not only can it cost you the game, but it can also be a pain on the eyes as well.

Now, there’s no specific fix to this, and it’s unclear if this is a bug either. In the absence of a proper fix from Activision, here are a few fixes that you can try for yourself. You might have to try all the fixes and see which one works for you though.

All Possible Fixes For The Screen Flickering Issue in Modern Warfare 2

The very first fix that you can try is restarting your game as an administrator. To do this, all you need to do is right-click on the Modern Warfare 2 launcher and then hit the “run as administrator” option. This is the easiest fix that you could attempt, and in most cases, it should work out just fine. If that doesn’t, try the following methods:

Try updating your graphics driver. Since Modern Warfare 2 is a very graphics-heavy game, outdated graphics drivers can often cause issues with the game. Moreover, the screen flickering issue in Modern Warfare 2 is a video-related issue, so outdated graphics drivers might often cause such issues. If the above method doesn’t work, make your way into the game, and then into the settings menu. Under the video settings, turn on V-Sync. That should also help fix this issue. Enabling V-Sync matches the frame rate of your game to your monitor’s refresh rate, which could help solve this issue. Reinstall the game. While this might be the most hated fix on this list, it might just work out for you. Any sort of game glitch is often caused because of damaged files. A clean reinstall of the entire game should be enough to iron out any issue that you might be facing with your copy of Modern Warfare 2.

These three fixes mentioned above are the easiest fixes that you can employ in order to solve the screen flickering issue in Modern Warfare 2. Technically, one of the fixes mentioned above should help resolve your issue. However, if this is an issue with the game in general, Activision should launch a fix for this in the upcoming days.

Till then, check out how to mute other players in the game. Weapon tuning is a new feature that you will come across in Modern Warfare 2, so here’s how you can do it. Battle Rage is also a nifty new mechanic in the game, and Christmas came early in the form of care packages in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022