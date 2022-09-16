Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the most anticipated Call of Duty game in years, with a whole host of new changes to the game’s formula and overall refinements to its gameplay. It is far from a simple reboot of the Modern Warfare series, being much larger and scope and tighter in gameplay than before. The game sells so well thanks to its thriving multiplayer community, who purchases the game year-upon-year regardless of whether it lives up to its promises because that is the simple gravitational pull of COD. But with some members of the community, sometimes their voices are louder than others, and you simply want to focus on the game. Here’s How to Mute Other Players in Modern Warfare 2!

How to Mute Other Players in Modern Warfare 2

To mute other players in Modern Warfare 2, you can do it as early as in the pre-game lobby, by pressing the ‘Options’ (PS) or ‘Menu’ (XB) button, or by opening the menu on PC via your respective key bindings (‘Esc’ or ‘Tab’) then opening the lobby. This opens the player list, so select the player you wish to mute, and press ‘Square’ or ‘X’ or whichever corresponding key is shown for PC. Additionally, you can hit the PlayStation touchpad, the ‘X’ button on your Xbox, or ‘Tab’ in the middle of a match, and hit the corresponding ‘Square’ or ‘X’ button or PC key to mute all players at once.

While it might not be the most socially outgoing thing to do, it’s important to always know the ability to mute other players in any Call of Duty game. There are plenty of toxic gamers in any community, and one which possesses hundreds of millions like COD is bound to have a few of its own. Hopefully, this helps you maintain focus and keep on scoring those points.

This concludes our coverage of How to Mute Other Players in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2! Be sure to check out our other guides for the game!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.