Is Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 2022 a Remake?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games are arguably the best in the franchise. Though the history of which Call of Duty game is which gets confusing, the main thing is that they are all fun. But, it is worth knowing if the new 2022 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just a remake or a full-on reboot. Here is your guide to knowing the difference.

Is Modern Warfare 2 a Remake?

At first glace, and because of the title, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2022 looks exactly like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2009. Remembered as one of the best Call of Duty games ever made, Modern Warfare 2 was so good that Infinity Ward decided to make it again.

Except for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is not a simple remake. Though they share identical titles, the new Modern Warfare 2 that is in beta right now and comes out October 28, 2022 is a full reboot of the series.

The original Modern Warfare games were a trilogy. First was Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare in 2007, then Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in 2009, and finally Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in 2011.

Infinity Ward revived the Modern Warfare franchise with a brand new set of games starting with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019. Now, we have Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the return of the king, in 2022.

And this Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no remake; it is a complete reboot. With loads of new equipment, new maps, new game modes, new gun customization, and Warzone 2 coming with it, Modern Warfare 2 is its own stand-alone title. It also has a brand new single-player experience to enjoy.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release worldwide on October 28, 2022, for PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.