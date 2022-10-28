How to Call in a Care Package in Modern Warfare 2

A care package in Modern Warfare 2 is a kill streak that you can get your hands on by meeting the required enemy kills during a multiplayer match in the game.

Designed to work like a surprise gift, this care package will give you access to a kill streak other than a care package or an emergency airdrop. So you could technically get your hands on a Juggernaut Suit without having equipped that as a kill streak in the first place.

But how do you unlock and use the care package in Modern Warfare 2?

How to Unlock and Use the Care Package in Modern Warfare 2?

First, to unlock the care package in the game you will have to reach rank 13 on the multiplayer playlists. Once you’ve made it to rank 13, you will be able to equip the care package kill streak from the loadout menu.

This care package will be available to you once you’ve hit 5 enemy player kills in the game. Alternatively, if you’re using score streaks, you will have to score 625 points in order to access the care package in Modern Warfare 2. If you have the Hardline perk equipped, you will have to get 4 kills/500 points to get your hands on the care package.

Once you’ve acquired the care package in a multiplayer match, all you need to do is equip it with the assigned hotkey and then click the fire button. This should cause your character to throw a smoke grenade in front of you, and here is where the helicopter will drop the care package.

There are, however, a few issues with it. The very first one is the fact that if a care package drops on any player in Modern Warfare 2, it will crush and kill them. Secondly, whenever you drop the smoke grenade to call this care package, you will give away your location to the enemy. Finally, any killstreak that you earn from the care package will not count towards the next killstreak. For example, if you get the attack chopper from the care package, every kill you get with the Attack Chopper won’t count towards the next killstreak.

However, scorestreaks that you pick up from this care package will count for the next scorestreak points. And that is everything you need to know about the care package killstreak/scorestreak.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022