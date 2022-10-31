Best MX9 Build in Modern Warfare 2: Attachments, Loadout, and Class Setup

When it comes to the weapons in Modern Warfare 2, the MX9 is a really strong choice. Since this is a sub-machine gun, it’s expected to perform well in mid to close-range encounters.

While it does behave a little jittery in its stock form, you can throw on some attachments on it and make it behave exactly like the way you want it to in the game.

It’s only been a few days since the game has gone live, so for now, here’s the best possible MX9 build in Modern Warfare 2.

Best Attachments for the MX9 in Modern Warfare 2

To make this weapon perform even better in mid to close-range encounters, here are the attachments that you need to use:

Muzzle : FTAC Castle Comp

: FTAC Castle Comp Barrel : 508mm Rear Guard

: 508mm Rear Guard Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : SZ Lonewolf Optic

: SZ Lonewolf Optic Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

The VLK LZR and the C11 Riser will take care of the ADS times and the Sprint-to-Fire times which directly affects your reaction times. Since you’ll be running around the map for the most part, you need a good reaction speed to engage your enemies quickly.

The FTAC Castle Comp and the Rear Guard barrel will help you with that recoil control and will also increase the damage rage. However, do keep in mind that this weapon will only help you excel in those mid to close-range encounters in Modern Warfare 2. SMGs have never been a good choice for long range fights, and the MX9 follows suit.

How to Unlock the MX9?

Funnily enough, the MX9 is available on the Bruen Bullpup weapon platform. So to unlock this weapon, you will first have to unlock the STB 556, and then level it up all the way till Level 13. Only then will you be able to unlock the MX9 in Modern Warfare 2.

Perks

When it comes to setting up a build around this weapon, perks play an important role. These give you certain bonuses that can often make or break your game. Keeping that in mind, here are the perks that you need to take into account while planning out your build in the game.

Base Perks: These perks will be active from the very beginning in the game. Since the MX9 excels at close to mid-range, you could consider the Overkill perk and grab another weapon that can help you with the long-range fights. You can also load in with the Battle Hardened perk. This will make you immune to Snapshot Grenades while reducing the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks.

Bonus Perk: For this one, go with the Fast Hands perk. This will allow you to switch between weapons faster, reload your guns and deploy your equipment quicker.

Ultimate Perk: It’s best to go with High Alert for your ultimate perk. When this perk is active, your screen will pulse whenever an enemy spots you. It comes in handy when you’re moving from cover to cover in Modern Warfare 2.

And that sums up the best MX9 build in Modern Warfare 2. If you’re a fan of SMGs feel free to check out our PDSW 528 build as well. The very first season of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to go live soon as well. Till then, if you’re having screen flickering issues, here are some fixes you can try.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022