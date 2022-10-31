Unless you are only playing game modes like Ground War or Invasion in Modern Warfare 2, you will face opponents in close quarters in most of your matches. Weapons like the VEL 46 and Lachmann Sub have been in everyone’s loadouts, but there is an alternative that can easily outclass both weapons if you know which attachments to use. So get ready to equip the best PDSW 528 build you will find.

Best PDSW 528 Build in Modern Warfare 2: Attachments, Loadout, and Class Setup

The PDSW 528 or P90 for gaming enthusiasts has many features that make it a competitive option for players who like having high-capacity magazines without taking an attachment slot like many other options. Our Build focuses on improving the weapon’s effective range and damage while reducing its movement penalties that come with some attachments. The following attachments will be needed to complete our PDSW 528 build:

Barrel: 18.75″ Cloak 90

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Stock: CQB Stock

Comb: TV Taccomb

Rail: Integrated Reflex Rail

We start our PDSW 528 build by picking the 18.75″ Clock 90 barrel. This barrel comes with an integrated suppressor and improvements to the weapon’s damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control at the cost of hip recoil control, aim-down sight, and movement speed.

For the laser attachment slot, players will pick the Point-F3P 04 laser. This laser will give players better hip recoil control and accuracy, besides the sprint-to-fire improvement.

For the stock, players must use the CQB stock. This stock will improve the PDSW 528’s aim down sight, sprint, and crouch movement speed at the expense of some recoil control.

For the Comb slot, players will equip the TV Taccomb attachment. This attachment will improve the weapon’s sprint-to-fire speed and aim down-sight speed at the cost of aim walking speed and stability.

To end our build, players will use the Integrated reflex rail. This rail improves the weapon’s movement speed while giving players a clear line of sight while aiming at the expense of some recoil control.

The build focuses on giving the PDSW 528 a better chance at short to medium ranges when going against weapons like the Lachmann Sub and Fennec 45 while keeping its penalties as small as possible.

Your PDSW 528 build should look like this.

This SMG will not be able to compete against assault rifles or LMGs, so consider running a powerful side arm like the 0.50 DGS or using the Overkill perk and equipping a sniper rifle like the MCPR 300 because you will need it.

Perks

For perks, players should use the Double Time and Scavenger combo. These perks will allow players to move throughout the map for longer while picking up ammo from dead enemies.

For the bonus perk, players could use Fast hands or Cold Blooded. The former allows players to reload, swap, and use equipment faster, while the latter will make players undetectable against AI targetted systems, thermal optics, and more.

Field Upgrades

For Field Upgrades, players could equip High Alert or Dead Silence. High Alert gives players an on-screen directional queue when enemy players are aiming at them, while Dead Silence makes players’ footsteps, allowing players to flank enemies and ambush them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2022