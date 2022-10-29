In Modern Warfare 2, many players tend to gravitate to higher-damage weapons, and for some players, a sniper rifle is a great option to outclass enemies at longer ranges. A high-power sniper rifle with a magnification scope can be the perfect tool to win close games, so get ready to use the best MCPR-300 build to start decimating your enemies before they can even see you.

Best MCPR-300 Build in Modern Warfare 2: Attachments, Loadout, and Class Setup

To excel at longer ranges with the MCPR-300, players will have to equip a series of attachments that will improve the weapon’s damage, bullet velocity, and even aim down sight speed, so make sure you equip the following attachments:

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

Barrel: 22″ OMX-456

Laser: Corio LAZ-44 V3

Magazine: 5-Round Mag

Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

For the muzzle, players will equip the FTAC Reaper silencer. This silencer will improve the weapon’s bullet velocity, damage range, and sound suppression at the expense of aim down sight, walking speed, and aiming stability. This attachment will make the MCPR-300 more deadly. Extending its damage range will allow players to kill enemies at longer ranges.

For the barrel, players should pick the 22″ MX-456 barrel. This barrel is the best in its class because it improves the gun’s bullet velocity damage range and more at the expense of aim down sight and movement speed.

When it comes to lasers, players must use the Corio LAZ-44 V3 laser. This laser sight will improve the aim down sight speed and aiming stability. Recovering some of the losses that came with previous attachments.

Players will need to pick the 5-Round Mag. This magazine option will cut your capacity by half, but it will also improve your movement, sprint to fire, and aim down-sight speed. Besides the faster reloads.

For rear grips, players must use the Cronen Cheetah Grip. This grip will give them a faster aim down sight and sprint to fire speed at the cost of recoil control. This is a sniper rifle, so players will not have to deal with recoil after every shot.

For Lethal and Tactical equipment, players can pick their favorite option. If you do not know what to choose, you can always go for a Flash or Stunt grenade alongside a Molotov Cocktail to deny some space from incoming threats.

Your MCPR-300 build should look like this after picking the recommended attachments.

Perks

For Basic perks, players will use Scavenger and Overkill. The latter will allow players to pick a primary weapon as a secondary, and the former will let players pick ammo from fallen enemies. If you do not know which weapon to choose, you can go for the best VEL 46 build you can find.

For Bonus and Ultimate perks, players will equip Cold Blooded and High Alert. These two perks will give players a chance as they give visual queues when an enemy aims at them and makes them undetectable against enemy thermal optics, recon drones, AI targeting systems, and more.

Field Upgrades

For field upgrades, players can use Dead Silence or the Inflatable Decoy. Both options offer great value, so either one will improve players’ gameplay experience.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 28 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles. For more information about the game, go to the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Twitter account.

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2022