Modern Warfare 2’s Breenbergh Hotel Map Could Lead to a Lawsuit

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is no stranger to getting a lot of public attention even with things such as fast-food chain collaboration skins with people learning how to get them, although a question could be asked if some particular attention may not be the most desirable. Unfortunately, there have indeed been a lot of rightful opinions based on the Breenbergh hotel map and the general building which is included within the game. The hotel seen in-game is inspired by the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam and could be said to be pretty much close to a carbon copy — especially the exterior. A lawsuit may now be faced over the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Breenbergh Hotel.

The five-star Conservatorium hotel in Amsterdam has gained a lot of excellent reputation over the many years it has been standing. It is a luxury destination for many to travel to and therefore it is no surprise that many people quickly recognized the similarities between the Breenbergh hotel and its real-life counterpart. Conservatorium Hotel Manager Roy Tomassen was quoted as saying the following:

“We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty…more generally, we don’t support games that seem to encourage the use of violence. The game in no way reflects our core values ​​and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement.”

So far there has been no lawsuit faced but it is very well a possibility if the Conservatorium Hotel management decides to take action. It is clear to see why there are some issues with the hotel appearing in the game. Having bullets shredding through the glass of an effectively real-world hotel doesn’t set the best tone for paying guests venturing to the Conservatorium Hotel. Both Activision and the Conservatoriums management will hopefully be able to settle matters between themselves without the use of a lawsuit.

If a Lawsuit Was Filed Against the Conservatorium Hotel’s Usage, What Would Happen In-Game?

One question that many people may have about this full situation is what would actually occur internally within the game if there was legal action taken on the usage of the hotel. It is unknown at this very second what the changes would be in the experience — if any at all — but changes to the design of the Breenbergh hotel may be on the cards. If there was severe action, it could even lead to the removal of the Breenbergh Hotel map entirely for multiplayer.

If there was severe action, it could even lead to the removal of the Breenbergh Hotel map entirely for multiplayer.

