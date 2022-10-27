Best Steam Scream Fest Horror Game Sales

In celebration of Halloween, Steam has announced a brand-new sale. The Steam Scream Fest provides a collection of great deals for popular titles on Steam, from terrifying horror games to supernatural action titles. Many of the titles on sale are not actually very focused on making players scared, even if there are more than a few games with spooky elements to them. But for anyone wishing to partake in the spirit of Halloween, there’s only one reason to dive into this sale. Check out some of the best horror games from the Steam Scream Fest at some of their lowest prices yet!

The Best Horror Game Sales of the Steam Scream Fest

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted and Security Breach

While the rest of the Five Nights at Freddy’s series isn’t on sale, the biggest games in the franchise are cheaper than they’ve ever been. Help Wanted compiles parts from every previous game in the series to create a terrifying experience, especially if you own a VR headset. Security Breach is the latest installment in the series, putting players in a dark mall as they’re forced to avoid animatronics and survive the night. These notable titles are a great way to learn about the franchise and prepare yourself for the possibility of future installments — and perhaps even the upcoming FNAF movie.

Help Wanted is currently on sale for $14.99 USD, while Security Breach is on sale for $23.99 USD.

Phasmophobia takes many classic horror tropes and applies them to a harrowing cooperative experience. You and three allies visit haunted areas with the purpose of collecting evidence of paranormal activity. The ghosts within these areas can hear your voice, and some of them might be less hospitable than you think. The game is still in Early Access, and while that means it’s technically not complete yet, it also means you can expect numerous updates as time goes on. Phasmophobia is a great investement for horror game enthusiasts, especially as the Steam Scream Fest has brought it to its lowest price yet.

Phasmophobia is currently on sale for $11.19 USD.

Frictional Games has developed plenty of horror titles, and a collection of their greatest hits is available on sale as part of the Scream Fest. These classic games are arguably the best in the entire genre, with Amnesia: The Dark Descent and SOMA still boasting overwhelmingly positive ratings on Steam. If you want this Halloween to be the most terrifying one yet, you can’t go wrong with this bundle.

The Frictional Collection Bundle is currently on sale for $17.58 USD.

To the surprise of nobody, a few Resident Evil titles have made their way onto this list as well. Resident Evil 2 is one of the greatest, most heart-pounding remakes you’ll find in gaming history. Meanwhile, Resident Evil 7 brings the series back to its roots in a new first-person flavor, and Resident Evil 8 refines the qualities of its predecessor with some of the scariest creatures and most tense moments in the whole franchise. No matter which one you pick, you’re certain to have a horrific expeirence worth every penny.

Resident Evil 2 is currently on sale for $11.99 USD, while Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village are on sale for $9.99 USD and $29.99 USD respectively.

Bonus Steam Scream Fest New Release: FAITH: The Unholy Trinity

While not exactly “on sale” like other games in the Scream Fest are, FAITH is a recent release with a relatively cheap price. This game collects three chapters together as players are put in the shoes of a priest. Armed with little more than a cross, you’ll need to exorcise demons and survive cultists as you struggle with sins and repentance. The game features pixel art with rotoscoped cutscenes, providing an atmosphere that’s unlike any modern game.

FAITH is priced at $14.99 USD, though its first week of release provides an introductory price of just $13.49 USD.

Other Great Steam Scream Fest Horror Games

Outside of these stand-out titles, the Scream Fest offers plenty of discounts for more popular — and more unknown — titles on the Steam store. There are huge discounts for the ever-popular Dying Light and Dead by Daylight games, and other brand-new titles like Inside the Backrooms and SIGNALIS are making their Halloween debut at very appealing price points. Check out the Steam Scream Fest for yourself to find some hidden horror gems before October reaches its end!