Best Weapons in Fallout 4: Ranked Tier List

Fallout 4 players are always on the prowl for excellent Fallout 4 weapons and thankfully you won’t have to look too much further in order to be able to find them. Some of the best melee weapons in Fallout 4 will also make it into this very specific ranked tier list about what the best weapons in the game are. Of course, including some other arsenal fillers which are the equivalent of a pea shooter. This article will take you through the best weapons in Fallout 4 including a ranking for those that you may want to stray away from.

Best Fallout 4 Weapons — Ranked Tier List

S Tier Fallout 4 Weapons

Kremvh’s Tooth

Alien Blaster

Gamma Gun

BFG 9000

Nuka-Nuke Launcher

Gauss Rifle

Overseer’s Guardian

These S-Tier weapons will keep you covered in terms of firepower and damage no matter what you’re looking for. Of course, melee weapons such as the Kremvh’s Tooth being on the list means that you can get up close and personal with your enemies to deliver that deadly slash to them. The BFG 9000 is a creation club weapon for the Doom Pack which packs an impressive amount of damage for you to fruitfully use however you see fit in the main game.

A Tier Fallout 4 Weapons

Splattercannon

December’s Child

Grognak’s Axe

Fat Man

Ripper

The Fat Man of course still gets a mention in the A Tier section although the Nuka-Nuke Launcher from S Tier will cover all of your explosive needs. However, another weapon you will want to try and get at some point is the Splattercannon which is perfect for any dangerous zones you may find yourself within. Likewise, the Ripper can deal an impressive amount of damage if you know how to utilize it correctly when close to an enemy. Starting the attack from behind is a great way to start with that.

B Tier Fallout 4 Weapons

Super Sledge

Salvaged Assaultron Head

Tesla Cannon

Deathclaw Gauntlet

Nuka Grenade

The Last Minute

Although the Nuka Grenade isn’t technically a weapon it still has an impressive amount of damage and is one of the most effective pieces of equipment in the game. When working alongside some of the S Tier weapons you will likely find that having the Nuka Grenade on the side will always be a benefit. The Super Sledge is also another wonderful melee weapon that can bring a lot to your gameplay experience thanks to its enjoyability to use.

C Tier Fallout 4 Weapons

Virgil’s Rifle

Gatling Laser

Reba II

Le Fusil Terribles

Flamer

Fire and shotguns, what more could any wasteland wanderer want in their arsenal? This tier of weapons has a lot of versatility but still ensures you are getting a decent amount of damage output when utilizing the weapons. The Le Fusil Terribles shotgun for example is one of the weapons that you will want to have close to hand at many points in the game.

D Tier Fallout 4 Weapons

Western Revolver

Assault Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Syringer

Pipe Revolver

These weapons are mostly some of the standard weapons that you will find quite frequently throughout the game such as the Pipe Revolver and the Hunting Rifle. However, the Syringer on this list is a weapon that lets you fire ammo that can stun enemies and more. Although apart from the novelty of it, there isn’t too much practical use to using that particular weapon.

E Tier Fallout 4 Weapons

Flare Gun

Rolling Pin

Pipe Gun

10mm Pistol

As can be observed there are plenty of weapons to happily keep within your inventory while playing through the game. Of course, some weapons such as the Flare Gun you may want to keep away from but many weapons in the S and A tier section will be perfect for your journey when going to gather all of the bobbleheads in the game.

Fallout 4 is available right now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022