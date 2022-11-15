10 Best Melee Weapons in Fallout 4

Fallout 4 has an incredible range of melee weapons that always keep combat fresh and exciting. Deciding what melee weapons to hunt for in the expansive world can be a task in itself and so many people discuss what weapons they think are the greatest to have. While some people are searching for where to get aluminum in the game, you may be focused instead on obtaining the best melee weapons around. This article will take you through the important details based on the best melee weapons in Fallout 4.

Best Melee Weapons of All Time in Fallout 4

10. Hunter’s Boxing Glove

There is something extremely satisfying about utilizing an actual boxing glove as a melee weapon in Fallout 4. This weapon is still nice and quick with lower damage output but the aesthetic and medium-speed attacks make up for it. Not only that but the fact you are wielding an actual boxing glove is enough to sway most folks’ mind’s to give it a try.

9. Instigating Pool Cue

If you are a fan of Kevin Conroy’s voice acting work in the Batman Arkham series then you likely may have also seen The Dark Knight movie. During this, you will be familiar with a section where The Joker starts some “tryouts” for people joining his side by snapping a pool cue in half and throwing it to the ground. Welding a pool cue as a melee weapon in Fallout 4 has a similar vibe that echoes pain thoroughly. Special versions of the pool cue such as the Instigating one will cause double damage when an enemy is at full health giving you a massive advantage.

8. Bladed Cedar Baseball Bat

The list wouldn’t be complete without a mention of our old friend — the baseball bat. When you mod the baseball bat out a bit or stumble across a bladed one this is going to be a weapon that ensures you get one of the best melee weapons around. With damage roughly at 94, it is extremely impressive for everything you can achieve with this melee weapon.

7. Serrated Chinese Officer Sword

One of the most powerful weapons in the game based on attack speed is the Serrated Chinese Officer Sword. With damage at 90 with medium-speed attacks, it will always inflict a boatload of damage on any enemy you encounter. It feels really nice to wield and no matter what sort of enemy you are facing it will allow you to get close and personal with them quickly with not too many issues inflicting damage onto them.

6. Super Sledge

The Super Sledge boasts an impressive 128 base damage commonly and that of course makes it a brutal weapon to have on your side. Unlike an Officer Sword, it doesn’t have a medium attack speed but it does have a slow attack speed for triple-digit damage. This of course brings it up to one of the highest contenders for being one of the best melee weapons in the game.

5. Power Fist

Another brilliant weapon to wield is the Power Fist. Whenever we have this weapon equipped it feels slightly like getting transported to the world of Bioshock in Rapture. The mechanical whirring as you punch out in front of you with the weapon is a beautiful occurrence to view. It has a nice range of damage and in terms of aesthetics, it is definitely one of the best melee weapons to have with you.

4. Deathclaw Gauntlet

Deathclaws are one of the most fearsome enemies to face in the experience and having a weapon based on a Deathclaws’ hand is certainly a power move if there ever was one. Overall the weapon also has a great damage output which means you won’t only look stylish on the battlefield but you will strike fear into the hearts of your enemies too.

3. Grognak’s Axe

This specific weapon can be found in Hubris Comics behind the main desk. There is a glass display case where you will have to lockpick the advanced lock to open it and grab the axe from inside. It causes more stagger damage to enemies and will even ensure there is extra bleed damage. Overall, this is a weapon you will want to have as part of your weapon list. Given the fact it inflicts 80 damage with medium-speed attacks, it can be a great weapon against foes.

2. Kremvh’s Tooth

Kremvh’s Tooth is a great example of a weapon that will always be remembered in the franchise’s history. With a damage rate of around 94, it sounds quite similar to others on this list. However, it even poisons enemies which makes it stand out in front of the pack. You will be able to locate this weapon in the Dunwich Borers and it is a trip that you should be taking very soon if you don’t already have this incredible weapon.

1. Ripper

Any of the Ripper-based weapons are excellent to have with you. They act similarly to how a chainsaw works, you will need to be up close and personal with enemies but you will get extremely quick and lethal damage output on anyone who stands in your way. If you are wanting a melee weapon that won’t let you down at key moments when foes are way too close then this is the one for you.

As can be seen, there are certainly a ton of unique melee weapons which you can add to your ever-growing arsenal. Now when you are hunting ghouls across the barren wasteland you can do so with a melee weapon that will remain in their minds forevermore. Of course, you may want to combine your weapons with some of the best mods in Fallout 4.

Fallout 4 is available right now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022