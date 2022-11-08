Where-to-get-Aluminum-in-Fallout-4

Fallout 4 has an abundance of materials to collect which can be acquired throughout the world by deconstructing various pieces of junk and other items you will discover along your journey. Some materials are of course a bit tougher to obtain than others and one of these is aluminum. Thankfully, when you know where to look things get a whole lot easier for acquiring the precious material. You may end up looking in places such as faction bases like the one owned by the Railroad after you get the code. This article will take you through the best places to get aluminum in Fallout 4.

Getting Aluminum in Fallout 4 — The Best Places to Search for Aluminum

In order to get Aluminum you can either search for a lot of junk items to deconstruct as will soon be noted or you can purchase shipments of Aluminum instead. The latter will result in you being able to get vast quantities quickly. An aluminum shipment of fifty can be bought from Arturo in Diamond City for 1901 bottle caps. It should be noted that we were level 61 when the aluminum was at this price. Arturo can be found at the Commonwealth Weaponry store.

If you prefer hunting for miscellaneous/junk items that have aluminum instead then a great place to search is Vault 95. There is a vast abundance of items within the Vault that will contain aluminum for you to gather. The image below showcases to you where Vault 95 is located on the world map. It is closer to the bottom left of the world. Along with that, the upcoming list will note all items that can be deconstructed for aluminum. Keep a lookout for any of these items while in the Vault.

All aluminum component items:

Alarm Clock

Aluminum Can

Aluminum Canister

Applicator

Cake Pan

Carlisle Typewriter

Cauterizer

Coolant Cap

Ear Examiner

Hubcap

Inactive Distress Pulser

Industrial Oil Canister

Ring Stand

Sensor

Spanner

Surgical Tray

Sweeper

Toy Rocketship

Tray

Tri Tool

TV Dinner Tray

Tweezers

Wakemaster Alarm Clock

It isn’t just Vault 95 that can be an aid to your search in finding aluminum, other locations such as Vault 81 and the Corvega Assembly Plant contain various aluminum items.

Deconstructing Items for Aluminum in Fallout 4

In order to deconstruct items you will be able to do so by visiting a workshop/workbench wherever you can find one. It doesn’t matter which type of workbench/work area you find. After you find a suitable crafting station all you have to do for quickness is use the ‘transfer’ function and move everything from your ‘Junk’/’Miscellanous’ section over. You will be then able to scrap everything you need to quickly. Equally, you could just scrap individual items with aluminum in the crafting areas instead.

After you get the aluminum you need you can focus on crafting what you were planning to make with it. Perhaps you will also be seeking out the best companion perks in Fallout 4 to complement whatever new setup you create.

Fallout 4 is available right now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022