In Fallout 4, numerous factions have formed following the collapse of society into the wasteland we all know and love or fear. One such faction is the Railroad, created with the intent of freeing sentient androids, or ‘synths’, from enslavement by the Institute. If you played Fallout 3 previously, you might recognize this organization as the one you help in the ‘Replicated Man’ quest which served as the first instance of many of the ethical quandaries you face when choosing to free them. In Fallout 4, you get a chance to join this group as part of the ‘Road to Freedom’ quest, but first, you’ll need to crack the puzzle of the Freedom Trail to meet the faction, so read on for our guide to the Railroad Code Answer in Fallout 4!

Railroad Code Answer in Fallout 4 – Explained

The quickest answer is that you must turn the combination lock so that it spells ‘RAILROAD’, as indicated by the Boston Freedom Trail emblems along the narrow red brick path. The red paint on each one indicates a letter in the code as well as the order in which it appears in the code (F’R’EEDOM, 1, ‘R’ being, therefore, the first letter in the code, TR’A’IL, 2, ‘A’ being second, etc.) – and you input this at the Old North Church in Boston Common, the end of the trail. The sequence as you go along the trail, for confirmation, shows as follows:

Fallout 4 Railroad Code Letters

F ‘R’ EEDOM 1

EEDOM 1 TR ‘A’ IL 2

IL 2 TRA ‘I’ L 3

L 3 TRAI ‘L’ 4

4 T ‘R’ AIL 5

AIL 5 FREED ‘O’ M 6

M 6 TR ‘A’ IL 7

IL 7 FREE‘D’OM 8

You will need to go inside the church to the basement, where you’ll find a dial matching the design of the emblems you have been spotting along the way, marked with the same Boston – The Freedom Trail writing. Turn the dial so that the red arrow is below the next letter in the sequence, pressing the button in the middle each time you have the correct letter highlighted. After the last letter, ‘D’, check to your left, and the door will open momentarily, leading you to the next quest you can undertake, “Tradecraft”, where you can formally join the Railroad and gain a new companion, Deacon.

This concludes our guide on the Railroad Code Answer in Fallout 4! Be sure to check out our other guides for the game!

Fallout 4 was released on November 10, 2015, for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It is still widely available and free for subscribers on Xbox Game Pass.