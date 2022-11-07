No one wants to brave the wasteland of Fallout 4 alone. Luckily there are plenty of NPCs in Fallout 4 that not only want to come with you on your adventures but will assist you with their companion perks. Of course, with so many companions that want to take along and you only being able to bring one with you, you will need to figure out who brings the best perks to the team. Let’s go over the best companion perks to get in Fallout 4.

Best Companion Perks in Fallout 4

In order to get a companion’s perk in Fallout 4 you will need to max out your affection with the companion and complete any prerequisite quest that they have. This will unlock their perk which will be applied to you as long as they are your traveling companion. If you ever dismiss them you will lose the perk but you can regain it by picking them back up as a companion from wherever you sent them.

This does mean you have a hard limit of one companion perk at a time unless you want to expand your part size by installing some of the better mods for Fallout 4. Since you can only get one perk at a time, you will want to choose the best perk for yourself rather than having a useless perk. Here are some of the best companion perks to use in Fallout 4.

Deacon – Cloak and Dagger

As a member of the secret Railroad organization, it makes sense that Deacon will give the player a perk that helps with stealth. To even gain access to Deacon as a companion you will need to solve a series of riddles to find the Railroad. But once you have found them and earned Deacon’s trust, you will get the Cloak and Dagger perk.

This perk gives you a 20% damage bonus to sneak attacks which can be very useful for anyone running a sneak build. Normally you can only fire off a few shots in stealth before whoever you are shooting figures out what is going on. The extra damage insures that you kill your target before they can find you. The perk also provides a 40% duration bonus to stealth boys.

Danse – Know Your Enemy

Danse provides a 20% damage bonus against Ghouls, Super Mutants and Synths. This perk isn’t shocking to see since the Brotherhood of Steele is generally fighting those types of enemies when you come across them. Having this damage bonus applied to you will make walking around the wasteland much easier since you will normally run into Ghouls or Super Mutants as you go to clear out landmarks.

Since it is a flat percentage increase in damage, the perk will still be useful as you climb up in levels. The only part of the perk you won’t regularly take advantage of is the Synth damage bonus. This will only come into play if you choose to side with the Brotherhood and end up fighting a bunch of Synths.

Porter Gage – Lessons in Blood

With all the killing you will do throughout the game, you might as well be rewarded a little extra for it. Porter Gage will give you 5% more XP for each kill you get through his perk Lessons in Blood. While this might not sound like much, it can be a big help if you get Porter early on in a playthrough.

Even if you end up picking him up much later, the 5% bonus will scale with any kill XP gains you get, so it can still be useful later on in the game. The perk also provides an extra 10 damage resistance to both ballistic and energy damage. This isn’t much but is still a nice bump to have no matter what point in the game you are at.

Fallout 4 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2022