Are you wondering where all 20 Bobblehead Locations in Fallout 4 are? Vault-Tec Bobbleheads were created as merchandise for executive-level employees of the Vault-Tec Corporation. They were also gifted to specific individuals who were accepted into Vaults. Each Bobblehead will permanently increase your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stat by one or provides boosts to weapons and traits. Bobbleheads are spread throughout the Commonwealth. Unfortunately, these Bobbleheads can be hard to access because of being guarded by groups of enemies, locked behind quests, or being easy to miss. Here is everything you need to know about all 20 Bobblehead locations in Fallout 4.

All 20 Bobblehead Locations in Fallout 4

There are a total of twenty Bobbleheads in Fallout 4. Here are all their locations, plus a brief description of what is required of you to obtain them.

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Bobbleheads

There is one Bobblehead for each of the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stat. Therefore, you can level your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats to eleven if they are already at ten when you collect them.

Strength

You will find the Strength Bobblehead inside the Mass Fusion Building. It is located on a statue which is found on the top floor of the building. You can complete this quest without being on specific quests for the Institue or the Brotherhood.

Perception

You will find the Perception Bobblehead at the Museum of Freedom in the same room as Preston Garvey on a desk with a broken terminal.

Endurance

You will find the Endurance Bobblehead on the roof of the Poseidon Energy building, guarded by Cutty and his goons. Kill them, and you will find the Bobblehead in the office they came out of.

Charisma

You will find the Charisma Bobblehead at the Parsons State Insane Asylum. You must obtain The Secret of the Cabot House sidequest before accessing the Aslyum for this Bobblehead in Jack Cabot’s office.

Intelligence

You will find the Intelligence Bobblehead in the Boston Public Library mechanical room on the second floor.

Agility

You will find the Agility Bobblehead in the upper room of the Wreck of the F.M.S. Northern Star. You will find it sitting on a wooden shelf.

Luck

You will find the Luck Bobblehead inside a locker in a green tugboat on the southern part of Spectacle Island. Spectacle Island is a possible settlement location for you as well.

Skill Bobbleheads

Thirteen additional Bobbleheads provide boosts to your weapon and skill traits.

Barter

You will find the Barter Bobblehead in an office at the north part of Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery. It is, unfortunately, locked behind either a master-level door or dialogue between Rylee and Theodore Collins.

Big Guns

You will find the Big Guns Bobblehead inside a bedroom located in Vault 95. Head past the lavatory sign and pass through a few broken walls. You will find it on a radio in a bedroom in the northern residential sector.

Energy Weapons

You will find the Energy Weapons Bobblehead in between two fridges of Fort Hagen’s kitchen. You will need to complete the Reunions quest before you can access this area.

Explosives

You will find the Explosives Bobblehead in the blast furnace room of Saugus Ironworks. You will need to defeat Slag and his group of Forged, as it is located in this same room.

Lock Picking

You will find the Lock Picking Bobblehead in the tunnels underneath the Pickman Gallery. The Bobblehead is next to a flaming barrel in the same room as Pickman and his goons.

Medicine

You will find the Medicine Bobblehead in Curie’s laboratory at Vault 81. You will need to obtain the Hole in the Wall quest from Penske before accessing Vault 81.

Melee

You will find the Melee Bobblehead on the top floor of Trinity Tower, where Rex Goodman is being held captive. Be warned, as there are a ton of super mutants here.

Repair

You will find the Repair Bobblehead at the end of the tallest walkway in the Corvega Assembly Plant. This walkway surrounds the Corvega blue tank.

Science

You will find the Science Bobblehead in an office that overlooks a training facility at Malden Middle School. Malden Middle School is a front for Vault 75. You will find the entrance to Vault 75 in the school’s basement.

Small Guns

You will find the Sneak Bobblehead in the recording studio located in the west part of Gunners Plaza. It is sitting on Captain Wes’ desk.

Sneak

The Sneak Bobblehead is on a table next to the terminal in section 4 of the Dunwich Borers.

Speech

You will find the Speech Bobblehead in the Overseer’s office of Park Street Station, which is the entrance to Vault 114. You will access the Overseer’s office during the Unlikely Valentine quest as you will obtain a key card to access this location, as Nick Valentine is also locked up here.

Unarmed

You will find the Unarmed Bobblehead on the hood of a car inside the Atom Cats Garage warehouse sector.

Fallout 4 is available on P.C., PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022