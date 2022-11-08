Fallout 4 Settlement Map: Where to Find All Settlements in Fallout 4

Fallout 4 will have you traveling to a vast number of settlements across the map by orders of Preston Garvey or otherwise. If you are planning on taking a detour to explore the world and gather resources such as aluminum then it is better to know exactly where all of the settlements are in the game. This isn’t counting large cities, settlements are instead areas where you can build up happiness, population, and some settlements can be used as safe houses for the Railroad. This article will showcase to you all settlement locations in Fallout 4.

Settlement Maps for Finding All Settlements in Fallout 4

At the top of the map, there are large clusters of settlements to be found knit close together. You will be better to work your way from the top left to the right side of the map before going down any further. Be sure to begin making your way to the settlements when you are well-equipped. There will be quite a lot of resistance the further you venture.

Eventually, you’ll reach the middle section of the map where there are just a few settlements to grab. The Boston Airport is one of these and will have quite a number of enemies near the surrounding area. In turn, double check you have plenty of stimpacks with you.

Finally, when you have made it to the bottom of the map there will be a settlement in the center of the swamp area that you have to be extremely careful when discovering. There will be a Mirelurk Queen guarding the area so having a weapon such as the Fat Man with you will bring a great advantage. When you have discovered all of the other settlements in this section of the map you can be pleased with the fact you discovered every settlement. Perhaps you may even choose to start using some of the best Fallout 4 mods afterward.

Fallout 4 is available right now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 8th, 2022