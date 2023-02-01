I’m Pissed That All Sucker Punch is Doing for Sly Cooper’s 20 Anniversary is Promoting a Plush

Sly Cooper 1, 2, and 3 are some of my favorite games of all time. They were the games I loved as a kid and they informed the type of games I enjoy today. Sly Cooper and the Thievious Raccoonus came out on September 23, 2002, which means that the Sly Cooper franchise is 20 years old. And for the 20 year anniversary, all Sucker Punch, the makers of Sly Cooper, are doing is promoting a third-party plush toy of Sly himself.

Celebrate 20 years of Sly Cooper with an anniversary plush now available from our friends at @Fangamer! Sly sits at about 9 inches tall, and includes a plush cane that can attach to his hands via a magnet.



See more photos and order here: https://t.co/NMTfX8TJYI pic.twitter.com/VeOlEkRL0W — Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) January 31, 2023

The Sly Cooper plush is fine, I guess (it doesn’t really look like Sly at all in my opinion), but the main reason I’m pissed is because Sucker Punch has an IP beloved by many that is just gathering dust. The last thing they ever did with the franchise was create a Sly Collection featuring all three original games which came out on the PlayStation 3 in 2010. They even dished out a fourth Sly Cooper game, but they deligated it to Sanzaru Games and it was just okay (the cliffhanger ending was so objectively bad).

Sly Cooper deserves more. The fans deserve more. I’m pissed that Sucker Punch is only promoting a plush toy because we deserve a Sly Cooper PC port or remaster. Since Sucker Punch is a core Sony studio and Sly is a mascot of PlayStation, it’s only right that Sony backs Sucker Punch into making a Sly Cooper remaster or PC port. If The Last of Us can get a remake ten years after its original release, I think Sly Cooper can be shown some love 20 years later.

Currently, the only way to play the Sly Cooper games is to own a current PlayStation console and subscribe to the premium PS Plus tier. However, you can’t own a copy of the Sly Cooper games (unless you still own a PlayStation 3) and games come and go on PS Plus all the time.

Since there is still time left in the 20 anniversary year, I really hope that Sucker Punch will announce some hopeful news for Sly Cooper fans, although Sucker Punch has announced that they aren’t working on anything Sly or Infamous related, sadly. But I’ll never give up hope. If Sony or Sucker Punch is reading this, I will personally make sure that a Sly Cooper port, remaster, or reboot of any kind would be financially successful (I can’t legally promise that). Regardless, the die-hard Sly Cooper fans like myself deserve more than just a Sly plush on the 20 anniversary of one of the best series of all time.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023