PlayStation Plus July 2022 Catalog Update: New Games, Leaving Games, and More

The PlayStation Plus Catalog is getting an update in July 2022. With new games coming, now is the perfect (or should we say purr-fect) time to join PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium. Here is everything you need to know about the PlayStation Plus catalog update for July 2022.
PlayStation Plus July 2022 Catalog Update
The PlayStation Plus catalog is getting an update on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. As of right now, we don’t know the official time of this update or if there will be a monthly catalog update similar with new games to enjoy. We will keep you updated on our PlayStation Plus page.
New Games Coming to PlayStation Plus in July 2022
There are multiple games coming with this PlayStation Plus catalog update, but the biggest one is Stray. Stray is an upcoming III game that allows you to play as a cat in a cyberpunk city. Oh, and it will be a day-one release for PlayStation Extra members to enjoy. If that wasn’t enough, we are also getting the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers, two Saints row games, and five Assassin’s Creed games. Here is the official list of new games coming to PlayStation Plus:
Extra
- Stray | PS4, PS5
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5
- Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4
- Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5
- Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4
- Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4
- Jumanji The Video Game | PS4
- Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4
- ReadySet Heroes | PS4
Premium
- No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)
Though we are still bummed Sly Cooper isn’t coming to PlayStation Premium yet, there are a lot of games to look forward to for Extra members. If you’re looking to get your free roam pirate fix before Skull and Bones comes out later this year, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag is your new best friend.
Are Any Games Leaving the PlayStation Plus Catalog?
With this July 2022 PlayStation Plus catalog update, there are no games leaving. Unlike Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation has yet to yank any games from the PlayStation catalog shelf just yet. If that changes in the future, we will let you know. For now, get excited for the plethora of new games and consider at least becoming a PlayStation Extra member.
PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium are available now on PS4 and PS5.