PlayStation Plus July 2022 Catalog Update: New Games, Leaving Games, and More

The PlayStation Plus Catalog is getting an update in July 2022. With new games coming, now is the perfect (or should we say purr-fect) time to join PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium. Here is everything you need to know about the PlayStation Plus catalog update for July 2022.

PlayStation Plus July 2022 Catalog Update

The PlayStation Plus catalog is getting an update on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. As of right now, we don’t know the official time of this update or if there will be a monthly catalog update similar with new games to enjoy. We will keep you updated on our PlayStation Plus page.

New Games Coming to PlayStation Plus in July 2022

There are multiple games coming with this PlayStation Plus catalog update, but the biggest one is Stray. Stray is an upcoming III game that allows you to play as a cat in a cyberpunk city. Oh, and it will be a day-one release for PlayStation Extra members to enjoy. If that wasn’t enough, we are also getting the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Marvel’s Avengers, two Saints row games, and five Assassin’s Creed games. Here is the official list of new games coming to PlayStation Plus:

Extra

Stray | PS4, PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade | PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake | PS4

Marvel’s Avengers | PS4, PS5

Assassin’s Creed Unity | PS4

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry | PS4

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | PS4

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected | PS4

Saints Row Gat out of Hell | PS4

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition | PS5

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure | PS4

Jumanji The Video Game | PS4

Paw Patrol on a Roll! | PS4

ReadySet Heroes | PS4

Premium

No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

Though we are still bummed Sly Cooper isn’t coming to PlayStation Premium yet, there are a lot of games to look forward to for Extra members. If you’re looking to get your free roam pirate fix before Skull and Bones comes out later this year, Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag is your new best friend.

Are Any Games Leaving the PlayStation Plus Catalog?

With this July 2022 PlayStation Plus catalog update, there are no games leaving. Unlike Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation has yet to yank any games from the PlayStation catalog shelf just yet. If that changes in the future, we will let you know. For now, get excited for the plethora of new games and consider at least becoming a PlayStation Extra member.

PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium are available now on PS4 and PS5.