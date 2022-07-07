Skull and Bones Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Bonuses, and More Explained

Skull and Bones has just been announced by Ubisoft and it is coming on November 9, 2022. Though this is unfortunate since God of War: Ragnarok is also launching on that day, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to this much anticipated new IP from Ubisoft. Here is your Skull and Bones pre-order guide!

Skull and Bones Release Date

As mentioned previously, Skull and Bones is setting sail on November 9, 2022. Though there are a lot of big games to look forward to during the 2022 holiday season, it is a double-edged sword. Similar to how the beginning of this year was with Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring all coming out at practically the same time, there will be a bit of traffic in fall 2022.

Skull and Bones Pre-Order Bonuses

The pre-order for Skull and Bones is live now. Typical of Pre-Order Editions, Skull and Bones has a few additions it’s giving away to pirates early to the deck. Here is what pre-ordering Skull and Bones will give you:

The Highness of the High Sea Pack Notoriety Garb Coronation Firework



Though we aren’t exactly sure what these items are yet, it is safe to assume that they are cosmetic for your character and your ship.

Skull and Bones Editions

There are only two editions of Skull and Bones: the Standard Edition and the Premium Edition. The Standard Edition is going for $59.99 or $69.99 depending on your platform and the Premium Edition is going for $89.99 or $99.99 depending on your platform. If you’re interested in finding out everything included in the Premium Edition, check out our Premium Edition breakdown guide. Here is a quick summary of what you’ll get with the Premium Edition:

The Base Game

The Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection Bloody Bones Captain Outfit Eight Other Ashen Corsair Ship Ornaments

Two Extra Missions

The Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

One Smuggler Pass Token

There is bound to be a lot of new news surrounding Skull and Bones in the upcoming months, so be sure to check in with our Skull and Bones page for the latest news and updates.

Skull and Bones will launch on November 9, 2022, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC through Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.