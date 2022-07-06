God of War Ragnarok Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Editions, and More Explained

Ladies and gentlemen, God of War: Ragnarok finally has a release date. And it is later this year! Naturally, you’ll want to know when you can begin pre-ordering the game, what it will include, and what editions are available. We’ll cover it all in this God of War: Ragnarok pre-order guide breakdown.

When Does the God of War: Ragnarok Pre-Order Start?

You can begin pre-ordering God of War: Ragnarok starting July 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time or 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time if you live in North America.

God of War: Ragnarok Pre-Order Bonuses

If you pre-order God of War: Ragnarok, you’ll receive some bonuses that are only available to pre-orderers. Officially called God of War: Ragnarok Launch Edition, the pre-order will grant you the full God of War: Ragnarok game on PS4 and PS5, Kratos Risen Snow Armor, and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic (Cosmetic).

When Does God of War: Ragnarok Release?

The official launch of God of War: Ragnarok is November 9, 2022. We know, it is still too far away, but at least we have a pretty solid idea of when it will release. With the announcement trailer out, we doubt that the game will get delayed, but we will continue to cross our fingers until November 9th.

All God of War: Ragnarok Editions

With the pre-order being called the Launch Edition, there are still more editions to come. But before we begin, the price of each edition has not yet been revealed, so stay tuned. There is, of course, the Standard Edition which will likely cost $59.99 for PS4 and $69.99 for PS5 which only includes the game. The next level is the God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition, which we have a detailed breakdown of that you’ll want to check out.

There is also the God of War: Ragnarok Collector’s Edition which comes in a gorgeous box called the Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine. Along with everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Collector’s Edition comes with the following incredible items:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

A Steelbook Display Case

2” Vanir Twins Carvings

Dwarven Dice Set

16” Mjölnir Replica

And last but not least, there is the God of War: Ragnarok Jotnar Edition. Along with everything from the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Collector’s Edition, the Jotnar Edition will come in the same Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine box and include the following:

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set

The Legendary Draupnir Ring

Brok’s Dice Set

Yggdrasil Cloth Map

With so much love and attention to detail poured into each Edition of the game, you can’t go wrong with any God of War: Ragnarok Edition. With more news bound to come out in the upcoming months, be sure to stay tuned to our God of War: Ragnarok guides page.

God of War: Ragnarok will be available on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5.