God of War Ragnarok: Is the Digital Deluxe Edition Worth It?

God of War: Ragnarok finally has a release date: it is November 9, 2022! Elden Ring might finally have a serious contender for GOTY. All of that aside, is the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game going to be worth it? Here is your God of War: Ragnarok Digital Deluxe breakdown and analysis of if it is worth it.

Is the Digital Deluxe of God of War: Ragnarok Worth It?

If you are a big fan of the series, the answer is already yes. But, if you like the series and want to take a peek at what is offered before you take the plunge, we’ve got you covered. Here is everything included in the God of War: Digital Deluxe Edition:

Full God of War: Ragnarok Game for PS4 and PS5

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (Cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles

Darkdale Axe Grip

Avatar Set

PS4 Theme

Official God of War: Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack

Okay, let’s break it down to see if the God of War: Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition is worth it. Besides the full game on PS4 and PS5, you get an Avatar Set, PS4 Theme, and the official soundtrack which is all pretty cool. But the really cool stuff is the Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook which will most likely be full of concept art and God of War lore.

On top of that, we get Darkdale armor for Kratos, his Blades, and his Axe. We aren’t sure what the stats are of these pieces of equipment are yet, but it is safe to say that they will be pretty great right out of the game considering that Atreus’s Darkdale armor is only cosmetic.

Though the price of each God of War: Ragnarok Edition hasn’t been revealed yet, Deluxe Editions of games usually go for $99.99. With all of this in mind, the choice ultimately comes down to you if all of this is worth it. If you are looking to play God of War: Ragnarok on PS5, you’ll be playing $70 anyways, so what is $30 more dollars worth it for all of this? For more on all things God of War: Ragnarok in the upcoming months, stay tuned in to our God of War: Ragnarok guides.

God of War: Ragnarok will be available on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 4 and 5.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2022