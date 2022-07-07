Skull and Bones: Is the Premium Edition Worth It?

Skull and Bones is a real game and it is coming this holiday season. Ubisoft has revealed a cinematic trailer, an explainer video, and a new Skull and Bones website. With all of this excitement building for a game we all thought was lost at sea, is the Premium Edition of Skull and Bones worth it? Let’s get into it.

Is the Premium Edition of Skull and Bones Worth It?

Skull and Bones is launching on November 9, 2022, which is really poor timing as that is the same day that God of War: Ragnarok is available. Nevertheless, Ubisoft has been hard at work on Skull and Bones for a while now and may have created one of the best pirate games of all time. Time will tell, but what we know now is that there are two editions of the game that are available to pre-order now.

The Standard Edition of Skull and Bones will go for $59.99 or $69.99 depending on your platform and will only get you the base game. The Premium Edition of Skull and Bones is going for $89.99 or $99.99 depending on your platform and features a couple more additions to sweeten the pot.

Here is everything included in the Skull and Bones Premium Edition:

The Base Game

The Ballad of Bloody Bones Collection Bloody Bones Captain Outfit Eight Other Ashen Corsair Ship Ornaments

Two Extra Missions

The Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

One Smuggler Pass Token

So, is the Premium Edition of Skull and Bones worth it? Ultimately, the decision is up to you. If you love pirate games, then the answer may be yes. If you’re curious to see if the ship sinks or swims before jumping feet first onto the deck, then wait for more Skull and Bones information to come out before snagging the Premium Edition. Either way, stay tuned to our Skull and Bones page for much more to come.

Skull and Bones will launch on November 9, 2022, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC through Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect.