PSA: PlayStation Plus Members Get Free Bonus Game in July

Players have been over the moon about the newly revamped PlayStation Plus, helping it bridge the gap a bit closer to the offerings that Xbox Game Pass has to offer. While it may not have as many first-party titles available on Day One, it seems that developers are getting ready to start embracing the idea of letting subscribers get their hands on their newest titles by using this program.

While you may still only get your 3 games per month if you are signed up for PlayStation Plus Essential, if you have upgraded your subscription tiers to either PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium, you’ll be getting an additional game added to your library at no extra cost.

While the official lineup hasn’t fully been revealed, you’ll be getting an extra game in the way of Stray, a cyberpunk adventure that places you in the shoes, or paws rather, of an explorative cat that you need to help get home. While it was originally teased back in 2020, players have been clamoring for this title to finally get a release date, and we were graced with that information earlier this month, and it seems the deal has only gotten sweeter for those that are subscribed to these higher tiers.

It also appears that other, bigger-name games may start making their way to this revamped version of PlayStation Plus, but fans of indie titles, as well as classics, can’t really go wrong with this new PlayStation Plus. By mixing PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one package, players will be able to experience their favorite titles on the newest hardware, with some seeing some major improvements, as well as trophy support added for classic PlayStation titles.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the news in regards to this PlayStation Plus renovation, here is what you’ll get with all of the different tiers of the program:

PlayStation Plus Essential:

Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as: Two monthly downloadable games Exclusive discounts Cloud storage for saved games Online multiplayer access

There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this tier.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Provides all the benefits from the Essential tier

Adds a catalog of up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games – including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra tier are downloadable for play.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra tiers

Adds up to 340 additional games, including: PS3 games available via cloud streaming A catalog of beloved classic games available in both streaming and download options from the original PlayStation, PS2, and PSP generations

Offers cloud streaming access for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP, and PS4 games offered in the Extra and Premium tiers in markets where PlayStation Now is currently available. Customers can stream games using PS4 and PS5 consoles, and PC.

Time-limited game trials will also be offered in this tier, so customers can try select games before they buy.

The PlayStation Essentials plan will keep the price at a reasonable $9.99 per month, or $59.99 per year, while PlayStation Plus Extra will be $14.99 monthly or $99.99 per year. However, the most exciting tier, the PlayStation Plus Premium will come in at $17.99 per month or $119.99 yearly. Make sure that you’ve got enough room for all of these new games!

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2022