New World: Everything You Need to Know About Amazon’s Upcoming MMO

Amazon Games is hoping to expand its footprint in the gaming world with New World, an MMO that, after many delays, is set to release on the 31st of August 2021. The delays came when developers decided they needed more time to work on the game’s mid and end-game features, as is explained here.

Although much of the game is still shrouded in secrecy, there has been quite a bit of information released about what promises to be a massive title. The following is a summary of everything you need to know about New World.

Setting

New World takes place in the 1600s where you are given free reign to explore a fictional landmass located in the Atlantic Ocean. The island is known as Aeternum Island. You are tasked with teaming up with others to gather resources, establish a settlement and defend it from invading forces. There are obvious comparisons to be made between this and the European colonization of the Americas during the same time period.

Aeternum Island is far from uninhabited, however. It is a place full of supernatural forces and monsters. The island also contains many mysteries. As a trailer cryptically reveals, it is a place where the forces of life and death are in constant conflict. Many travelers have come before you, only to be turned into corrupted settlers. Will you suffer the same fate?

You can expect lots of natural, pre-industrial environments, along with lush meadows and sublime mountain ranges. As the trailers have revealed, New World is primarily about the conquest of untouched lands with beautiful vistas and tons of gorgeous foliage.

Gameplay

You can expect team-based player-versus-player combat from New World, in addition to plenty of exploration and resource management. You begin the game as a level one player and must slowly work your way up and improve your character by gaining experience.

New World will also feature a 50v50 war mode to allow for epic battles. Amazon has taken precautions to ensure that as many players as possible can share a single world together and have assured gamers that their servers will accommodate over 1000 players at a time.

You will have the opportunity to join one of three factions and engage in PvP battles against other battles. Doing so will grant you experience and allow you to level up your character. Conversely, losing will incur penalties upon you including decreased weapon durability.

The three factions are: The Marauders, The Syndicate and The Covenant. The Marauders operate with a “might makes right” philosophy, while The Syndicate are a secretive force focused on the pursuit of forbidden knowledge. Lastly, The Covenant fights with righteousness and justice for the souls of all living beings.

For those with bigger dreams, you can also join Companies, which are groups of up to 50 players that are able to control territory. There are benefits to controlling territory, such as the ability to set tax rates. Of course, nothing good comes easy, and territory will have to be defended against opposing Companies.

New World also offers Expeditions which are five-player instanced dungeons to explore. In addition to posing deadly challenges, they also reveal more about the secrets of Aeternum Island. Exploring these dungeons are worth your effort, as they grant you the opportunity to find new gear and special loot. You can read our preview of Amrine Excavation Expedition here.

If you are not in the mood for competitive gameplay, you can simply focus on exploration, resource gathering and crafting.

Combat

With all that warring going on, you are going to need weapons. Using a particular weapon will gain you experience points for that weapon’s Mastery. Weapon Mastery is something you want to pay attention to, because it comes with abilities, modifiers, and bonuses that you might be interested in. In addition to being able to use weapons, you will also be able to use magic.

Combat in New World will not be an easy affair, and that is intentional. According to the game’s website, the combat design is meant to be skill-based and action-oriented. Everything from timing to aiming will be crucial, and strategic use of defense will be key to ensuring you do not fall victim to your foe’s attacks.

Role-Playing Elements

New World offers a simple yet satisfying character creator system. You can choose between male and female body types. You can also alter skin tone, facial hair, scars, tattoos, and eye color to name but a few manipulable features. Whether you prefer you spend your time crafting the perfect character, or you are more the type to pick basic features and rush on, New World will accommodate you.

Once your character is created, you will be able to control in both first- and third-person view. This is a nifty feature that will please everyone, regardless of what perspective they prefer.

As is the case with most MMORPGs, gaining experience will grant you Attribute Points you can spend on core attributes. Examples of core attributes include strength, dexterity, intelligence, focus and constitution. There are also trade skills that you can learn which are made up of non-combat skills. This includes gathering skills and crafting skills to name a few.

You will also have the ability to purchase your own house which you can use as a fast-travel spawn location. These houses can be personalized to your liking.

Cost

At launch, New World will be buy-to-play for $49.99. This means that no monthly subscription will be required. Although Amazon has yet to elaborate, they have stated that in-game purchases will be available.

New World is available for pre-purchase on Steam and Amazon.