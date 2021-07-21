Persona 25th Anniversary: 7 Announcements We’d Love to See

Atlus recently just announced Persona’s 25th anniversary – a celebration of the franchise that stretches from September 2021 all the way to Fall 2022. With this celebration, seven new announcements will be made, which has had us thinking about which seven announcements we would love to see. There is a lack of previous titles available across modern systems, but we would also love to see brand new spinoffs with some of the casts from the various games in the series. Here are 7 announcements that we think would make the Persona 25th anniversary one to remember.

1. Persona 5 Arena

Yes, another Persona 5 spinoff to start things off. Persona 5 has gotten the most attention out of any previous mainline game in the series, both from the fans and Atlus themselves. Since the initial release of Persona 5 back in 2016, we have seen the release of Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, Persona 5 Royal, and Persona 5 Strikers. This is not even considering the countless crossovers the game has had, most notably with Joker’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC. Even after all of this, we think that the game needs one more spinoff, being Persona 5 Arena. Persona 4 Arena was an amazing fighter, developed by Arc System Works. The game was a 2D fighter, featuring all of the main cast and villains and plenty of side characters (which were mainly introduced in the updated version of the title Persona 4 Arena Ultimax). A P5 fighting game would be absolutely amazing considering the sheer size of potential roster candidates. We would love to see a brand new rendition in the Arena series with these characters and think that Arc System Works could create something really special with brand new mechanics and combo potential. Atlus actually registered the domain P5U.jp back in 2017, and we think with that still being unused it could be another Persona 5 spinoff, hopefully, a fighting game. Time will tell if any of this comes to fruition, but we would absolutely love to see Joker, Skull, Mona, and all of the Phantom Thieves take on each other in a fighting game!

2. Persona 3 Remake

Persona 3 Remake would be a dream come true for many of us. The title is trapped on the PS2 & PSP, making it incredibly inaccessible for anyone who does not own one of those consoles. This would not be a problem if Sony offered backward compatibility, but that is a discussion for another time. Back to P3, we would love to see this cult classic remade with modern graphics and systems. Atlus could easily build the game on top of the engine that powered Persona 5 Royal, and that would be more than enough. We would love to see the return of Persona 3 on modern systems, hopefully in remake format, but a remaster or port would be okay too.

3. Persona 1 & 2 Remaster

Atlus, it is time to acknowledge that these games exist. Both of these have yet to receive a return on modern consoles, and for a series that has grown so large in the past few years, its roots and prequels should be more accessible to players. Of course, Persona 2 when mentioned here includes both Persona 2: Innocent Sin and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, two separate stories that makeup one grand adventure. For these titles, we would love to see them combined into one title somehow for the remaster, making it easier for players to understand the play order of the series.

4. Persona 4 Golden to Consoles

SEGA and Atlus both like money, and Perona 4 Golden definitely delivered for them on Steam. SEGA reiterated countless times how shocked they were that Persona 4 Golden sold as well as it did on PC, and we think that they will not pass up an opportunity to sell even more copies across PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. The title sold over 1,000,000 copies on Steam, helping the Persona series push past 15,000,000 copies sold worldwide. Another release across console platforms could double the number of copies sold on Steam, which makes us think this is an opportunity SEGA and Atlus cannot pass up.

5. Persona Mobile Game

This seems like something inevitable. A Persona mobile game with gacha mechanics would make Atlus a ridiculous amount of money, and if marketed right would prove huge for the celebration of the series’ 25th anniversary. Persona 5 has seen countless crossovers with various mobile games, so many that we really cannot keep count. A mobile game acting like Dragalia Lost or Granblue Fantasy containing characters from all of the Persona series would be immensely successful, and offer players a chance to enjoy the celebration of the series on the go wherever they may be. We think the 25th anniversary would be the perfect place to reveal something like this and would love to see it happen.

6. Persona 5 Royal Goes Multiplatform

Fans have been waiting for this for over a year now, and there has never been a better time. Persona 5 Royal launched exclusively on PlayStation 4 back in March of 2020 and has remained there since. Many expected that the title would make its way over to the PC at least, but that has yet to happen. A port of this incredible RPG would grant so many wishes and requests, and we hope if it does happen it comes to PC, Xbox, and yes – Nintendo Switch. Ports to these systems could help propel Persona 5 Royal’s already impressive sales even further, which seems like a no-brainer for Atlus. An announcement for the Persona 25th Anniversary would make many fans happy and feels like the right time to announce this port.

7. Persona 6

Last but certainly not least, the next mainline Persona game, that being Persona 6. We wrote earlier this week about how we would like to see Persona 6 transition into a college setting rather than high school, and how it could truly shake up the series for the better. Regardless of where the title ends up taking place, we would love to see it appear as one of the seven announcements. With the various promotional material that has been released so far, we would be surprised if we walked away from this anniversary without a Persona 6 announcement than with one. Mysterious posters containing all of the protagonists across the series with one of them being grayed out have been shown, as well as the promotional art having all theme colors of the series with white at the end of it. Hopefully, we will not have to wait too much longer to learn if we will be getting a reveal of the much-awaited sixth mainline installment!

Those are our picks for seven announcements we would love to see during the Persona 25th Anniversary! With over 25 years of games, there are infinite possibilities as to what these announcements could be. If we could guess, we suspect they will range from games, events, anime, and even crossovers. Seven game announcements would be a dream come true, but we expect the seven to cover various areas of media.