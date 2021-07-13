Atlus Teases 7 New Projects on Persona 25th Anniversary Website

Atlus has officially announced the Persona 25th Anniversary, teasing seven new announcements! With this announcement, a brand new site has been launched, which contains some extremely interesting information for fans of the series. The Persona 25th Anniversary will kick off in September of 2021, just a few months away, and run until Fall of 2022. This means the anniversary will run for pretty much a full year, and in that time we can expect many surprises. Atlus promises brand new goods, events, collaborations, and of course new game information during the course of the anniversary. With it being spread across an entire year, fans should expect these announcements to be spread out and not clumped up at the very start most likely.

Atlus notes on the anniversary website that the series has sold over 15,000,000 copies worldwide, also reported last month, and with the new games that are sure to come out of this that number will grow exponentially. The site also notes seven announcements, with the last one being given a date of Fall 2022. If we were to guess on any of the announcements to be made, the most likely ones seem to be Persona 6 and a new Persona 5 spinoff, hopefully being Persona 5 Arena.

In a graphic showcasing trading cards featuring each Persona protagonist, one poster says “Secret”, and is grayed out. This feels like a hint towards an inevitable Persona 6 reveal, which fans have been waiting on for quite some time. There are also many other sets of merchandise grayed out to not reveal the surprises Atlus has in store, which really hammers home the fact that this anniversary is an incredibly exciting time to be a Persona fan.

For anyone interested in learning more about the goods and merchandise that have been revealed for the Persona 25th Anniversary thus far, be sure to check out the official page where all of it is detailed.