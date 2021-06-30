The Persona Series Has Sold Over 15 Million Copies Worldwide

The Persona series has cleared 15 million worldwide sales, according to Atlus’ recently published Fiscal Year Ended March 2021 financial report. This figure does include digital sales, and goes all the way back to the series debut 25 years ago. The big takeaway? It’s safe to say the excellent JRPG franchise has establish more of a foothold in regions outside Japan. That, and Persona may have a future home on PC if Atlus plans to mimic the success of Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 4 Golden on Steam.

As initially reported over on PersonaCentral.com, the Persona-summoning, pancake-loving, social-sim/JRPG series has cleared the 15 million total sales mark as of March of this year. Atlus’ overall sales between March 2020 and March 2021 exceeded their expectations, but it was the Western release of Persona 5 Strikers on consoles and PC, alongside Persona 4 Golden’s release on Steam that helped bolster the Persona series’ sales in the last year.

PersonaCentral.com has the full Fiscal Year Ended 2021 listed in their article here, but here are some quick highlights. Persona 5 Royal has sold 1.8 million copies since its Japanese release on October 31th, 2019, but 1.4 million of those sales were reported as of July of last year. Impressive numbers nonetheless, but it was Persona 5 Strikers and Persona 4 Golden that led sales for the series in 2020.

Persona 5 Strikers sold 1.3 million copies since its release in Japan on February 20th, 2020, and Persona 4 Golden sold approximately 900k copies worldwide when it launched on Steam June 13th, 2020. That brings Persona 4 Golden’s total sales up to 2.4 million copies after factoring in the 1.5 million copies sold on the Vita.

To editorialize a bit, I absolutely hope this means we’ll get more Persona games on PC. While not a perfect port, Persona 4 Golden on PC was an impressive way to experience the game if you never owned a Vita, and the user reviews for Persona 5 Strikers on Steam have been positive. I’ve been avoiding that game in particular until I finally get around to clearing the final dungeon in Persona 5; I’m still holding out for a Switch port, okay!? If Atlus plans to capitalize on the success of the Persona series on PC I would be a very happy fan.

