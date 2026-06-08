Kansas City police just accepted a $17 million security grant for the World Cup, but a mass shooting recently erupted right near England’s team base

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners just accepted a massive $17 million federal grant intended to bolster security for the upcoming World Cup, but the timing is incredibly tense. This funding news arrived right on the heels of a major security scare that left nine people injured in a shooting just a four-mile drive from where the England squad will be stationed. It seems this is a sobering development for a city preparing to host a global event.

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The incident unfolded on Troost Avenue at around 4:00 AM on Saturday. According to Daily Mail, Kansas City Police Department officers arrived at the scene to find a large crowd dispersing after reports of gunfire. Emergency services rushed three adult females to a local hospital, and it was later confirmed that nine adults in total sought treatment at various hospitals for non-life threatening injuries. Law enforcement is currently patrolling the area as the investigation remains active, though no suspects are in custody yet.

This location is particularly significant because it sits just a short drive from the training base and team hotel where the England squad will stay during the early stages of the tournament. The reality of the situation hit home for local residents as well. Kate Fowler, who lives near Troost Avenue, shared images on Facebook showing a bullet hole in the front of her home and a stray bullet that ended up inside her living room.

A neighbor found bullet holes inside her living room after the chaos

The grant money seems like a necessary step for local officials as they grapple with ongoing safety concerns. Kansas City recorded 138 homicides in 2025, which is a decrease from the record 185 seen in 2023. Regarding the new $17 million in federal funding, KCPD Deputy Chief Derek McCollum said, “We knew we needed the funding, so we kept moving forward with the planning. We figured eventually that funding source would come through.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed the broader safety environment in the city during a recent visit. The Democrat stated, “I think the threats people are under are heightened frankly when almost everybody can walk around with a firearm, particularly one of high capacity. That’s a very real problem. In terms of what we’ll do there will be a strong law enforcement presence everywhere.”

Based on the addresses given in the Kansas City Star, this bullet broke a window a full half mile away. pic.twitter.com/87hWAo2Vst — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) June 7, 2026

He added, “As for VIPs they will be the safest people in this city, in this country, not only with their own security teams but also enhanced security with help from local law enforcement.” England is currently wrapping up preparations, having recently been in Palm Beach, Florida. The team secured a 1-0 win against New Zealand in Tampa on Saturday afternoon thanks to a goal from captain Harry Kane.

They are scheduled to face Costa Rica at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando before flying to Kansas City on June 13. Once they arrive, the squad will utilize Swope Soccer Village, which is the home of Sporting KC’s reserve team and academy. Other teams are also settling into their respective setups, with Argentina slated to use Sporting Kansas City’s main training facility, while the Netherlands will train at the base currently used by the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League.

This intense preparation arrives alongside tournament-wide scrutiny, particularly after FIFA faced intense backlash over its stadium regulations.

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