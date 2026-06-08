Trump stormed out of the Meet the Press interview, but how he got up from the chair is raising eyebrows on his health

A video clip showing President Donald Trump abruptly leaving a ‘Meet the Press’ interview is making waves across social media, and it is causing quite a stir among viewers. The footage, which stems from a sit-down in Wisconsin on Friday that eventually aired on Sunday, shows the President rising from his seat and walking out of the conversation.

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While the content of the interview was certainly heated, many people are now focusing their attention on how exactly he exited his chair, with some users pointing out that he appeared to use the chair belonging to the interviewer, Kristen Welker, to steady himself as he stood up, Daily Dot reported.

The interview itself was a rather tense affair from the start. The conversation took place in a barn while the President was attending an event with farmers in Wisconsin. It is worth noting that the production faced several hurdles, including technical difficulties and rain hitting the metal roof, which led to repeated delays. According to reports, the President walked out approximately 50 minutes after he sat down to talk.

The primary friction stemmed from Trump making several unsubstantiated claims regarding the elections

He brought up the California gubernatorial race, labeling it as rigged and suggesting that the timelines for counting ballots in the state were suspicious. When Welker pushed back on these claims by noting that extended counts are standard under California law, the situation escalated. She asked the President to provide evidence for his accusations of fraud, to which he replied, “All I have to do is look, and I listen.” When Welker pointed out that this is not evidence, the President turned his frustration toward her personally.

“They’re crooked, just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked. And Meet the Press is crooked,” the President stated. He further told Welker, “You’re either crooked or you’re stupid.” This exchange led to a flurry of reactions on X. One user noted, “He called the reporter crooked and stupid, and you think that shows a pure heart?”

President Trump is a good man! Few will notice, but watch what he does with his hand.



Even after she was nasty to him for over an hour and he was forced to walk out by dishonest questions and a rainstorm.…



He still put his hand on her shoulder to console her!



A pure heart :) pic.twitter.com/eEOOaRpjGu — USA NEWS 🇺🇸 (@usanewshq) June 7, 2026

The conversation also touched on the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Welker asked if individuals who were guilty of assaulting police officers during that event would be permitted to use the President’s anti-weaponization fund. This fund was a plan to create a $1.8 billion fund to compensate individuals who claim they were unfairly targeted or investigated by the government. The President did not provide a direct answer regarding whether those convicted of assaulting officers would be eligible for the money. Instead, he claimed, without evidence, that rioters had been invited into the Capitol by FBI agents.

As the interview neared its end, the President made his move to leave. He stated, “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.” Although Welker urged him to stay and mentioned that she had traveled specifically to Wisconsin for the interview, the President remained firm. He replied, “I’ve sat in the rain with you for an hour. I’ve given you enough time.” He then told her, “You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

The physical nature of his departure has sparked a significant amount of commentary. One user commented on the footage by saying, “No, he was having trouble even being able to stand up.” Another person remarked, “It’s always all about him. He’s having trouble walking and needs help. He was purple with rage and got up abruptly.” Conversely, a MAGA-aligned account defended the movement, writing that he, “he still put his hand on her shoulder to console her!” This led to another user suggesting, “You can still delete this to quell the second-hand embarrassment.”

It is clear that the interaction left an impression, both in terms of the political rhetoric and the physical movements caught on camera. Despite the tense nature of the exit, it seems the door might not be entirely closed on future discussions. After the interview was broadcast, Welker mentioned, “I spoke with President Trump on Saturday and we both acknowledged the complications during the interview posed by the rain. He agreed to sit down with me for another Meet the Press interview.”

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