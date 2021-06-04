Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Booster Box Packs Opening

A brand new expansion is coming for Pokémon Trading Card Game in the form of Sword and Shield: Chilling Reign. Booster packs, Trainer Boxes, and much more will be arriving on June 18th and likely selling out shortly thereafter. But even before that we’ve got a special treat to give you an idea of what might be worth calling your local retailers over and over again. Below you’ll find a pre-release Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Booster Box unboxing where we go through opening every single pack.

Pokémon TCG – Chilling Reign Booster Box Unboxing and Packs Opening

In the video below I rip apart 32 packs of brand new and currently unavailable Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Booster Packs from a fresh Booster Box sent to use by The Pokémon Company. This new expansion offers over 190 brand new cards focused on The Crown Tundra DLC for Sword and Shield on Switch. I definitely get some lucky pulls out of this set, including an amazing Snorlax Vmax card. Here’s what the whole expansion offers, but keep reading to see what we were lucky enough to pull.

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Contents

Eight Pokémon VMAX

15 Pokémon V and 26 full-art Pokémon V

28 Trainer cards and 13 full-art Supporter cards

Three new Special Energy cards

As a big Pokémon TCG collector going all the way back to Gen 1 (I’m sure those cards are around here somewhere) I was quite pleased with what I ended up getting out of this Booster Box. 32 Packs is a lot, and you’re guaranteed to get some ultra rare cards out of it thanks to how things are managed on the backend, but you could still end up without many cards you personally care for. But I loved quite a few of these, as you can see in the video below.

Each pack also came with a code for Pokémon TCG Online, but I won’t be using them myself. They’re reserved for you all. If you want a code you’ll have to check out the video on YouTube, like it and leave a comment. Once I get clearance from The Pokémon Company I’ll be sending them out to you via personal messages. And you actually have two chances to get one since we also received an Elite Trainer Box and will be giving out those codes too.

So check out the Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Booster Box unboxing and pack opening below and be sure to leave a comment if you want one of the giveaway codes.

Pokemon TCG: Sword and Shield Chilling Reign Booster Box Packs Opening

- This article was updated on:June 4th, 2021