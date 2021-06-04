Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Box Unboxing and Review

For those looking for an easy way to jump into the new Pokémon Trading Card Game: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign expansion you might be interested in picking up an Elite Trainer Box. These give players a few packs along with all the energy cards they could ever really need, a player guide for the expansion and official set of rules for the Trading Card Game as a whole. So it’s a great way to get started with Pokémon TCG and the Chilling Reign expansion, but what’s it like to actually open one? Find out down below in our complete Pokémon TCG Sword and Shield – Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Box unboxing and review.

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Box Review

Here’s everything you’ll receive in your Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Box, whether you buy the Ice or Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX verion.

8 Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Chilling Reign booster packs

65 card sleeves featuring Ice Rider Calyrex or Shadow Rider Calyrex

45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards

A player’s guide to the Sword & Shield—Chilling Reign expansion

A Pokémon TCG rulebook

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

2 acrylic condition markers

A collector’s box to hold everything, with 4 dividers to keep it organized

A code card for the Pokémon Trading Card Game Online

This isn’t a scored review, so it is more of an impressions and overall assessment of whether or not you should pick up one of these if you’re looking to get into this latest expansion. You can see exactly what we got in our packs and the box as a whole in the video down below, where I also give some initial thoughts.

The Chilling Reign expansion offers a ton of new cards and features for Pokémon TCG players to enjoy. You can find out even more in our Booster Box unboxing and pack opening video. The Elite Trainer Box is a solid way to jump right in, if you need some of the more basic elements of the Trading Card Game. Most players by now will have the rules handy, and don’t need card sleaves, dice, or condition markers. However, if this is your first foray into the world of the Pokémon Trading Card Game and you enjoyed the aesthetics and characters of The Crown Tundra DLC for Sword and Shield then this is pretty perfect.

Of course, finding one will be a challenge, with preorders sold old at many retailers, or prices being raised to levels outside of the MSRP. If you can locate one and all of the above fits you then the Elite Trainer Box is definitely worth picking up. It will give you a few packs to open, along with the basics for actual gameplay. It’s also just a nice set, with a luxurious box to store your cards in, and accessories to make that work even better. Being able to keep your cards secure with the sleaves, and separated into groups for easy deck composition is a big advantage over just keeping them in a box or binder.

So for new players we do recommend the Pokémon TCG: Sword and Shield Elite Trainer Box but for experienced fans the Booster Box is probably the better bet if you’re just trying to get all of the new cards. But check out the unboxing video below to see everything in the set and decide for yourself.

Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Box Unboxing

