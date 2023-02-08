The History of the Pig in Minecraft

Minecraft players will be extremely familiar with pigs that can be found in most worlds which you decide to venture into or create. Whether you are someone who hunts for access to Minecraft Snapshots or otherwise, you will generally run into these prime animals on an extremely common basis. That is when they haven’t been turned into steak for you to fuel your character with. Nonetheless, many players tend to be interested in the pig’s origins in Minecraft and this article will take you through everything you need to know about the history of the Minecraft pig.

Your Guide to Pig History in Minecraft — Listen to the Tale of the Origins of Pork

The pig in Minecraft is one of the most well-known animals in the experience so it is no surprise that they have also been around for a long time too. Even in some of the earliest versions of the game, they made their great appearance known. First introduced in update 0.2 of Minecraft, pigs were already starting to roam around the world for players to enjoy spending their time alongside in the universe.

It wasn’t too long until the pig reached the status of what we know and love in today’s version of the game. After update 0.15 they also got the ability to be attracted by carrots on a stick which let you lead them and make the pigs go even faster when you were riding on top of them with the use of a saddle. This unfortunately did lead to some tragic losses of pigs as players were hurtling them around mountains as if they were sledding for daredevil standards.

The Minecraft Pig’s Present — A Story for the Modern Age

In the present day, pigs are still loving their lives venturing across the landscapes of Minecraft. Now commonly associated with the loved YouTuber Technoblade who sadly passed away. The community has been creating texture packs and more associated with pigs from the game due to the fact that Technoblade had a Minecraft pig as their profile picture and tended to represent them in-game with a crown on top.

It is a touching tribute and a way to realize just how impactful Minecraft animals, creatures, and mobs can really be for people. They are adorable to stumble across in the experience and people will continue to create amazing creations based around the animal.

Future Happenings of the Minecraft Pig

With the past of the Minecraft pig discussed, some of you may be wondering if we will ever get any additional improvements/updates to the pig. The answer to that question is not known as of yet but it is possible that the developers may decide to implement something for pigs in the future of the game.

It would be interesting to see even more mechanical functionality based around pigs or maybe even new variants of them but only time will tell what the outcome will be. In the meantime, you an get back to learning how to teleport in Minecraft to places with even more pigs for you to visit and gather for your village.

Minecraft is available at this very moment for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023