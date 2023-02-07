Are you exhausted from all that walking and wondering how to teleport in Minecraft? Unfortunately, teleporting is not a simple task. It requires you to unlock a specific function of the game that will impact another essential function for all players in your world. This means you must be sure that everyone in your world understands the ramifications of doing so. Don’t worry, though, because we will discuss everything below, so you understand this process. Once complete, teleporting is easy to perform and will save you time and frustration because you will no longer need to run around your world. Here is everything you need about how to teleport in Minecraft.

How To Teleport Anywhere in Minecraft

You must first complete two steps before teleporting in Minecraft will work. The first step is to activate cheats in your world. However, after activating cheats, no one playing in this world will be able to earn achievements in the future. This functionality will still be disabled even if you disable cheats, so be sure this is what you want to do because there is no going back unless you recreate a new world entirely.

The second step is to activate coordinates, so you know exactly where you want to teleport to and from. Then, you can toggle on and off coordinates without breaking achievements or any other functions of the game.

Please look below for detailed instructions if you need help completing either of these steps. Otherwise, now that you have completed both steps, you can use the teleport function. To use the teleport function, you will need to follow these steps:

Open your Chat window Type the following command: /tp x y z x y z are the coordinates you want to teleport. For example, you would type /tp -107 64 -327

Note: If you type in /tp, you will be given a list of possible commands, as shown in the image above.

That’s it! It is super easy to teleport once you activate cheats and enable in-game coordinates. Now all you have to do is keep a running list of the critical coordinates, and you can teleport back and forth to them as you see fit.

How to Activate Cheats in Minecraft: Java

You can turn on cheats by following these steps:

Launch your World Open the Game Menu Select Open to LAN Toggle the Allow Cheats: OFF to Allow Cheats: ON Click the Start LAN World button

How to Activate Cheats in Minecraft: Bedrock

You can turn on cheats by following these steps:

Launch your World Access the Settings menu Click Game Settings Toggle the Activate Cheats button

How to Find Your Coordinates in Minecraft: Java

You can find your coordinates by using the following steps:

Launch your world Open the game menu You will find your coordinates on the XYZ line

How to Turn on Coordinates in Minecraft: Bedrock

You can turn on the coordinates by following these steps:

Launch your World Access the Settings menu Click Game Settings Toggle the Show Coordinates button

Minecraft is now available on PCs, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023