Are Minecraft Servers Down? How to Check Minecraft Server Status

Just as you’re settling down to jump into Minecraft, the last thing you’ll want to face is an error or outage. Although there are numerous error codes, you may encounter during your time with the game, such as the infamous ‘failed to verify username’ error, sometimes the worst issue players face are servers being down. Of course, it’s an issue bound to happen and can delay a lot of players from jumping into their world or realm, but luckily there are a few ways you can check if Minecraft’s servers are stopping you from playing rather than your connection. So, read on if you’re looking to find out the best ways to see if Minecraft servers are down.

Where to Look if Minecraft Servers Are Down

One of the most reliable ways players get their information about Minecraft servers being down is by visiting mcsrvstat.us, a hub designed to help players see if the server they are trying to access is unavailable. At the top of the page, you can punch in the name of the server or the IP and load up the information you need about your server. Similarly, a website like DownDetector is a valuable tool for tracking server status in real time, ensuring you always know when things are running.

Checking social media to see if other players are experiencing similar issues is another great way to verify the problems aren’t just on your end. However, if the server appears online, it’s worth checking your connection to ensure you aren’t exclusively having connectivity issues. In addition to checking your internet strength and connection, rebooting Minecraft and its launcher can sometimes work wonders for connectivity issues. If Minecraft servers are the issue, they are usually resolved relatively quickly, so you’ll be able to jump back in no time.

Minecraft is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023