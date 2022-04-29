Minecraft players who want to play with their friends may think that creating and hosting an online server is a nightmare. Setting up codes for the server and downloading files to make it work looks like a monumental challenge that most will not undertake. However, we can change the narrative by putting a stop to this digital horror by figuring out the simplest way to create a free Minecraft server on either Minecraft Java or Bedrock edition. You can do all this in just 15 minutes. It takes players more than double that time to find and beat the Warden. With that said, here is how to make a Minecraft server for free on Java & Bedrock.

Making a Minecraft Server for Free on Java & Bedrock

To make a simple and free Minecraft server for you and your friends to play on, you will need to find a server host. Here are the best free Minecraft server hosts to choose from:

Aternos

PloudOS

Minehut

TridentSDK

FreeMcServer.net

Serverpro

FalixNodes.net

Sign Up for a Free Online Minecraft Server Through Aternos

The server host we will use to show you how to make a free Minecraft server is Aternos. They have the simplest and easiest method of creating a free Minecraft server:

First, head to their site and click the “Play” button on the bottom corner on the right of the screen. Second, create an Aternos account to start creating a server. Use your Google or Facebook to sign in or just use the “Sign up” button to use your email. Third, if you choose the “Sign up” button, you will need a username and then agree to the privacy policy and terms of service next to the username box. Click “Next” with the arrow next to it to continue. Fourth, set a password for your server. You can also give the site your email for recovery efforts if you ever forget your password. Click the “Sign up” button with a lock next to it to continue signing up to make your free server on Minecraft Java or Bedrock edition.

Creating Your Free Aternos Minecraft Server

After you have created your account, you can now start to make a server in Minecraft:

First, go to the “Create a server” button in the middle of the screen and click it. Second, choose whether you want to make a server for Java or Bedrock edition. You can always change what version later. There are also options for changing the server’s name and adding a welcome message to your server. Once you’re done, click the “Create” button to finish setting up your free Minecraft server on Bedrock or Java edition. Third, click the “Start” button to jumpstart the server. However, don’t play on it yet as there are a few more adjustments to be made.

Aternos Server Customization

With so many options to choose from on other server-hosting sites, it can still be overwhelming trying to figure out exactly how to know what things to choose when starting out. Aternos makes it easier than most to switch up some options on your server. Here are some server settings and changes below:

First, to change the server settings, head over to the “Options” tab and click it on the left side panel. You can change basic things like Gamemode, Difficulty, and spawns for certain mobs like Animals and Villagers. Second, go to the “Players” tab on the left panel and list the usernames you want to “ban”, meaning they cannot play on your server, or “whitelist”, meaning they are allowed on your server. Third, in the “Worlds” tab on the left panel, you have the ability to upload existing Minecraft worlds as .zip files. If you want to download the world your server is already based in, you can do so in this tab.

How to Connect Your Server to Minecraft Java or Bedrock Edition

With the server ready to go, it is now time to invite your friends and play some Minecraft. The process to connect your server to either Minecraft or Java edition is relatively the same. Follow these steps to join and play on your new free Minecraft server:

First, go to the server’s homepage and make sure your server is on the same version as your Minecraft. Second, copy the server address by clicking the copy icon, which looks like two pieces of paper on top of each other. Third, click the “Start” button if you have not already and open Minecraft on your PC, console, or mobile device. Fourth, after opening Minecraft, click on the “Multiplayer” option from the Minecraft homepage. Fifth, click the “Direct Connection” button on the multiplayer screen. Sixth, enter the copied server address from Aternos and click the “Join server” button.

And that is how to make a server on Minecraft to make a Minecraft server for free on Java & Bedrock.

Minecraft is currently available on PC, Mobile, Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.