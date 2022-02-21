Minecraft Warden Location: How to Find the Warden in 1.19

Minecraft players who have been playing since the Warden released may have a difficult time trying to find it in the latest update to the game. Once you have all the Netherite armor you need with all the best enchantments, you may want a harder challenge in Minecraft. Are you unsure of where to find the Warden in Minecraft update 1.19? We’ve got you covered. Here’s how to find the Warden in Minecraft 1.19.

How to Find the Warden in Minecraft

Wardens in Minecraft are found deep underground in dark caves where the sculk is located. The surrounding area is very dark, which makes it much easier for the Warden to crouch. The Warden in Minecraft 1.19 is located at the lowest point of any Minecraft world, just above bedrock levels.

The Warden is a terrifying creature with massive strength. It is incredibly strong doing 15 hearts of base damage. Be sure to have all your best items on hand to fight this crazy monster.

Minecraft Warden Explained

The Warden appears in the new Deep Dark biome of the Deep Dark cities underground. The Warden is also the first completely blind creature in all of Minecraft (bats still technically have eyes). The Warden works off its other basic senses. It does have a sense of smell and can smell the player even if the player has emitted vibrations elsewhere.

The Warden also has a sharp sense of hearing. It will attack anything that moves based on its vibrations. Any creature, including the player, that emits vibrations will be attacked by The Warden.

The only way to be invisible to The Warden is to crouch when walking near it. This will limit your vibrations to a degree that The Warden can no longer hear you. The only way to summon The Warden is by using Sculk’s Howlers. When summoned, The Warden will pop out of the ground. The Wild Update is currently only on the current snapshot for Minecraft: Java Edition.

