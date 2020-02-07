Minecraft – How to Find Ancient Debris, Get Netherite

Ancient Debris and Netherite are two new additions to Minecraft with the release of the latest update and this new material allows you to create the most powerful items and armors. However, this extremely rare Ancient Debris and Netherite are incredibly hard to find. With this guide we’ll give you what you need to know about finding Ancient Debris and creating Netherite.

You’ll need to head to the Nether to begin

Build a Nether Portal (14 Obsidian) and then head inside the portal where you’ll be heading on a mining expedition.

Stock up with items you’ll need to mine

Ancient Debris is very, very rare. If your sole objective is to find Ancient Debris and craft Netherite items you could be mining for a while so bring the necessary supplies. Depending on how you plan to tackle your mining job you can either do some enchantments to give yourself a more durable or more efficient pickaxe. Or potentially you could also do some excavating with TNT. Regardless of the method you choose you will be heading to the same place.

Around Y Level 13 is where you’ll want to mine to find Ancient Debris

Ancient Debris will spawn in multiple groupings. You can find in one block, two blocks, or three block variations and we’ve only found it on Y-Levels 13-17. So make sure you get down far enough, but not all the way to the bottom of the world if you want your best chance at finding it.

While digging you’ll also want to make sure you keep an eye out for the perils of The Nether. This includes angry mobs, lava, and more. Once you’ve gotten your hands on the Ancient Debris, it’s time to turn it into Netherite.

Turning Ancient Debris into Netherite

Once you have the Ancient Debris it’s time to smelt it into Netherite. You can do this with the Blast Furnace to make Netherite Scraps. Once you have four Netherite Scraps you can then combine these scraps with four gold ingots on the crafting square to craft a Netherite Ingot.

Finally, once you have the Netherite Ingot you can simply combine it with any diamond tool to make the Netherite version of that item.