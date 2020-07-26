Best Minecraft Enchantments – Pickaxe, Sword, Bow, Armor, and Other Tools

Enchantments have always been an important part of Minecraft, but there are just so many of them that it can be difficult to choose the best ones for your tools. Whether you want to enchant a pickaxe, sword, shovel, bow, or another tool, there are tons of enchantments to choose from, with each serving a different purpose than the last. Because Minecraft enchantments can get pretty expensive, it’s important to know the best ones to aim for and which ones to avoid. These are the best enchantments in Minecraft for every tool, weapon, and armor piece.

Best Pickaxe Enchantments

Silk Touch – Allows you to pick up exactly what blocks you mine rather than the typical items they drop.

– Allows you to pick up exactly what blocks you mine rather than the typical items they drop. Fortune – Has a chance to multiply the number of ores you receive from mining and increases the odds of rare items like flint dropping from other blocks.

– Has a chance to multiply the number of ores you receive from mining and increases the odds of rare items like flint dropping from other blocks. Mending – Allows you to repair the pickaxe using experience orbs.

– Allows you to repair the pickaxe using experience orbs. Efficiency – Increases mining speed.

– Increases mining speed. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use any of the pickaxe’s durability when mining.

Best Axe Enchantments

Mending – Allows you to repair the axe using experience orbs.

– Allows you to repair the axe using experience orbs. Efficiency – Increases mining speed.

– Increases mining speed. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use any of the axe’s durability when mining.

– Has a chance to not use any of the axe’s durability when mining. Silk Touch – Allows you to pick up exactly what blocks you mine rather than the typical items they drop.

Best Sword Enchantments

Sharpness – Significantly increases a sword’s damage.

– Significantly increases a sword’s damage. Looting – Increasing the number of items that mobs drop upon death.

– Increasing the number of items that mobs drop upon death. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use any of the sword’s durability when attacking.

– Has a chance to not use any of the sword’s durability when attacking. Fire Aspect – Adds fire damage to normal attacks and lights mobs on fire when they’re struck by the sword.

Best Shovel Enchantments

Mending – Allows you to repair the shovel using experience orbs.

– Allows you to repair the shovel using experience orbs. Efficiency – Increases mining speed.

– Increases mining speed. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use any of the shovel’s durability when mining.

– Has a chance to not use any of the shovel’s durability when mining. Silk Touch – Allows you to pick up exactly what blocks you mine rather than the typical items they drop.

Best Bow Enchantments

Power – Increases arrow damage.

– Increases arrow damage. Infinity – Grants you infinite arrows as long as you have at least one arrow in your inventory.

– Grants you infinite arrows as long as you have at least one arrow in your inventory. Flame – Causes the bow to shoot flaming arrows.

– Causes the bow to shoot flaming arrows. Punch – Increases arrow knockback.

– Increases arrow knockback. Mending – Allows you to repair the bow using experience orbs.

Best Crossbow Enchantments

Quick Charge – Reduces the time needed to reload the crossbow.

– Reduces the time needed to reload the crossbow. Multishot – Allows you to shoot a fan of three arrows at the cost of just one arrow.

– Allows you to shoot a fan of three arrows at the cost of just one arrow. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use the crossbow’s durability when firing an arrow.

– Has a chance to not use the crossbow’s durability when firing an arrow. Mending – Allows you to repair the crossbow using experience orbs.

Best Trident Enchantments

Loyalty – Causes the trident to return to you after being thrown.

– Causes the trident to return to you after being thrown. Riptide – Propels you forward when you throw the trident while in water or while it’s raining.

– Propels you forward when you throw the trident while in water or while it’s raining. Channeling – Summons a lightning strike when you hit a mob with the trident during a thunderstorm.

– Summons a lightning strike when you hit a mob with the trident during a thunderstorm. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use the trident’s durability when attacking.

– Has a chance to not use the trident’s durability when attacking. Mending – Allows you to repair the trident using experience orbs.

Best Shield Enchantments

Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use the shield’s durability when taking damage.

– Has a chance to not use the shield’s durability when taking damage. Mending – Allows you to repair the shield using experience orbs.

Best Helmet Enchantments

Protection – Increases the helmet’s damage reduction.

– Increases the helmet’s damage reduction. Respiration – Allows you to breathe underwater for extended periods of time.

– Allows you to breathe underwater for extended periods of time. Aqua Affinity – Allows you to mine underwater much faster.

– Allows you to mine underwater much faster. Thorns – Damages any mobs that attack you.

– Damages any mobs that attack you. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use the helmet’s durability when taking damage.

– Has a chance to not use the helmet’s durability when taking damage. Mending – Allows you to repair the helmet using experience orbs.

Best Chestplate Enchantments

Protection – Increases the chestplate’s damage reduction.

– Increases the chestplate’s damage reduction. Fire Protection – Reduces damage taken from fire and lava.

– Reduces damage taken from fire and lava. Thorns – Damages any mobs that attack you.

– Damages any mobs that attack you. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use the chestplate’s durability when taking damage.

– Has a chance to not use the chestplate’s durability when taking damage. Mending – Allows you to repair the chestplate using experience orbs.

Best Leggings Enchantments

Protection – Increases the leggings’ damage reduction.

– Increases the leggings’ damage reduction. Thorns – Damages any mobs that attack you.

– Damages any mobs that attack you. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use the leggings’ durability when taking damage.

– Has a chance to not use the leggings’ durability when taking damage. Mending – Allows you to repair the leggings using experience orbs.

Best Boots Enchantments

Protection – Increases the boots’ damage reduction.

– Increases the boots’ damage reduction. Thorns – Damages any mobs that attack you.

– Damages any mobs that attack you. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use the boots’ durability when taking damage.

– Has a chance to not use the boots’ durability when taking damage. Mending – Allows you to repair the boots using experience orbs.

– Allows you to repair the boots using experience orbs. Feather Falling – Reduces fall damage.

– Reduces fall damage. Frost Walker – Creates ice blocks when walking over water.

– Creates ice blocks when walking over water. Depth Strider – Increases movement speed underwater.

Best Elytra Enchantments

Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use the elytra’s durability when used.

– Has a chance to not use the elytra’s durability when used. Mending – Allows you to repair the elytra using experience orbs.

Best Fishing Rod Enchantments

Luck of the Sea – Increases the chance of catching treasure and lowers the chance of catching junk items.

– Increases the chance of catching treasure and lowers the chance of catching junk items. Lure – Decreases the wait time for catching fish.

– Decreases the wait time for catching fish. Unbreaking – Has a chance to not use the fishing rod’s durability when used.

– Has a chance to not use the fishing rod’s durability when used. Mending – Allows you to repair the fishing rod using experience orbs.

