How to Resolve Minecraft “Failed to Verify Username” Error

Minecraft is one of those games where you can sit down and easily play for hours at a time, but when you come face to face with an error code, your entire experience can be delayed. There are several error codes you may face during your time connecting to this game, such as being unable to connect to a server or world, but sometimes issues start as early as verifying your username. The Failed to Verify Username Error is one that many players have faced during their experience with the game and can be one of the most frustrating since there isn’t any direct rhyme or reason why. So, if you come into contact with this error code, read on to discover the steps to follow to resolve it.

Can You Fix the “Failed to Verify Username” Error in Minecraft?

The reason you might face this error code is due to your Minecraft Launchers’ inability to connect to Mojang’s Session Servers, which might be down to your internet connection or a general fault with the launcher. To start, the best thing to do is exit the launcher window, log out of your account, and repeat the process of signing in. It’s also worth checking to see if you have any updates due for Minecraft which can usually help resolve a huge number of error codes.

It is also worth checking your internet connection and its strength or re-setting your internet router if you frequently come into contact with this error code. If you join back and are met with the same code, then repeat the processes above until you can eventually sign back in and enter your servers as you wish. As frustrating as it is, server issues on Mojang’s side are usually resolved fairly quickly, so you should be able to re-access your game soon after combatting the error.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023