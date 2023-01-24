Gamers hoping to push their Minecraft skills to the absolute limit may love the idea of Hardcore Mode. This will be the mode for those who have spent countless hours within the world and know how to make everything happen easily. If you don’t know how to make a book or build a horse stable, this will not be the mode for you.

However, if you’re looking to try this particular mode, knowing how to access it may be the first thing you’ll need to figure out. Accessing the Hardcore Mode is challenging for those that may not know its intricacies, so let’s jump in and find out where gamers can access this particular mode, and how to enjoy their time in it.

What Is Hardcore Mode In Minecraft?

For those that may not be familiar with Hardcore Mode, it is the most difficult game mode within the world of Minecraft. Players will need to hone their survival instincts to the maximum, as they do not get a second chance at this. That’s right, the biggest difference between Hard Mode and Hardcore Mode is the fact that players only receive one life.

This means every step taken will need to be thought out, and every night will require a proper home and a place to rest. Finding food and necessities are key to survival, and if you’re hoping to make it more than a few days in these wild lands, studying up on the subject matter is quite important.

Can You Play Minecraft Hardcore Mode On Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5?

Currently, there is no way to play Hardcore Mode on your Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 or any version that doesn’t support Minecraft Java for that matter. As an exclusive mode for this particular version of Minecraft, Java Players have this added benefit over their Bedrock brethren. While this may be sad news to those playing on a console, those that happen to have a PC will be able to jump into this mode at any time.

If you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, gamers can access both Bedrock and Java on their PC by utilizing the Minecraft Launcher on the PC Game Pass app. This allows gamers to try out the more experimental Java version, and the more stable and secure Bedrock edition of Minecraft, as well as having access to Hardcore Mode.

Is Hardcore Mode Coming To Bedrock In The Future?

There is currently no news about Hardcore Mode coming to Bedrock, but there are a few ways that players may be able to emulate the feeling of Hardcore Mode on their consoles. While it may sound silly, playing the game on Hard Mode and exiting the world once they have died is a very similar feeling to this particular game mode.

Hardcore Mode may eventually make its way into Bedrock, but there are no known plans to bring this particular game mode over to the Console versions of Minecraft. Since it is constantly being updated and new features and mobs are being added, maybe 2023 will be the year of Hardcore Bedrock.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 24th, 2023