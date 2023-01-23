Are you wondering how to make a bed in Minecraft because you are tired of spawning at your default world spawn point? The bed is essential because it allows you to reset your spawn point within a few blocks of the bed you create and place. This means you can spawn anywhere on your seed if your bed is active. The bed also allows you to sleep at night to skip your time to morning automatically or to skip rainstorms if they are becoming a nuisance. So then, how do you create one? Here is everything you need to know about making a bed in Minecraft and setting your spawn point to it.

How to Make a Bed in Minecraft

To make a bed, you need three matching Wool of the same color plus any three Planks. Once you have obtained these crafting materials, you can add them to the crafting table. You will need to put the matching Wool in the middle slots of columns 1, 2, and 3. You will need to put the Planks in the bottom slots of columns 1, 2, and 3. The picture above shows you the exact placement of the materials for the recipe.

You can dye your bed a different color by adding your Bed plus a Colored Dye to the middle slots of columns 1 and 2 in your crafting table. This works for both white beds and beds of any color. If you want to return to a white bed, you can use Bleach to remove the coloring.

How to Obtain Wool in Minecraft

You can obtain Wool by using Shears on adult sheep, yielding 1 to 3 Wool. You can also kill an unshorn sheep, which will yield 1 Wool. The Wool that is dropped is the same color as the sheep. Another way to obtain Wool is to craft it using four Strings. You can then die the resulting Wool using the COlored Dye of your choice.

How to Obtain Planks in Minecraft

You can obtain Planks by farming them from structures worldwide, like Mineshafts, huts, shipwrecks, and ruins. You can also craft them by placing a Log on your crafting table, yielding 4 Planks of the same type. For instance, if you drop an Oak Log, you will get 4 Oak Planks.

How to Set My Spawn Point to My Bed in Minecraft

You can set your spawn to your bed by entering it at night or during a rainstorm. This action will automatically set your spawn point within a few blocks of your bed. You can also set your spawn point to your bed by interacting with it during the day. The bed behaves differently depending on if you are using the Java or Bedrock edition of Minecraft:

Java Edition: Multiple players can have their spawn point set to a single bed.

Multiple players can have their spawn point set to a single bed. Bedrock Edition: The only spawn point will be the last player to enter or interact with the bed. All other players will have their spawn points reset to the world spawn point.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023