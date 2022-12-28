What Do Sheep Eat in Minecraft?

No matter if you are an experienced Minecraft veteran, or someone that needs help creating some of the easier items in the game, it can be great to have a refresher of things. As this title continues to grow and change, getting an opportunity to come back to the beginning may be beneficial to us all.

As players continue exploring and crafting some amazing ideas, some of the smallest little details may begin to slip our minds. One of these examples is, what to feed our pet Sheep before heading off on another grand adventure. Let’s find out here!

What Food Do Sheep Eat In Minecraft?

Much like real life, these particular animals tend to feed off of different types of grass that are in the game, with these being their favorites to munch on:

Grass

Grass Blocks

Ferns (Bedrock Edition)

Players will be able to place these particular blocks down wherever they happen to have their sheep housed, and they will continue to graze on these until everything is gone. Thankfully, Grass and Grass Blocks are not hard items to find, so players will not need to worry about running out of these particular types of materials quickly.

They also tend to follow players that are brandishing wheat, but will lose interest if players get too far away from them. Players will not need to worry about these particular animals eating the wheat, as it isn’t a part of their normal diet. Minecraft players should also know that they will not eat tall grass, so make sure to put down the right kind before heading off on another journey!

No matter if players are hoping to create something big and bold like a Nether Reactor, or just mess around in Creative mode, there is more than enough to keep players of all ages excited and preoccupied within the world of Minecraft. Finding exciting seeds full of crazy happenings, or just taking the time to build some new homes for their furry friends, players will find that the adventure never stops within this ever-changing world.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mobile Devices.