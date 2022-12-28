Before they can truly dive into the world of Minecraft, players need to build their very own Crafting Table, which can then be used to gain access to various kinds of more complicated crafting recipes. But how can you make a Crafting Table in the game? Now, in order to allow you to experience everything the game has to offer, here’s how to make a crafting table in all versions of Minecraft.

How to Make a Crafting Table in Minecraft

You will be able to easily make the crafting table in Minecraft by getting four planks and then placing them in your inventory’s crafting window in a way in which they form a perfect square. Differently from most recipes in the game, all types of planks will result in the same Crafting Table, so we recommend that you make use of the most common one.

To recap, here’s how to make a crafting table in Minecraft:

Craft four Planks.

Place four planks in order to form a square in the crafting section of your inventory.

Get the Crafting Table.

How to Make Planks on Minecraft

You can make planks in Minecraft by simply placing any type of either Log or Wood blocks into your crafting board. In total, each block will allow you to get 4 Planks.

Once in your inventory, you will be able to use the planks in order to craft many other tools and furnishings apart from the Crafting Table, as they are the main ingredients when building Barrels, Beds, Boats, Bows, Chests, as well as many other kinds of structures. That makes the Planks one of the, if not the most important ingredients in the whole game.

You can currently play Minecraft on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, and Mobile Devices – Android & iOS.

- This article was updated on December 28th, 2022