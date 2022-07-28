Which Version of Minecraft is the Best? Java vs Bedrock Differences Explained

If you’re a newcomer to the franchise or a longtime fan, there is something in Minecraft for everyone. If you’re looking for a game to blow off some steam, build some amazing sculptures, or do what you need to do to survive, every player is welcome here.

However, one thing that can be confusing to those that are just starting on their Minecraft journey is finding out the differences between Bedrock and Java editions of the game. We are going to dive in deep, and find out the differences so you know which version you should play in, so you can have the best experience possible. Here are all of the differences between Bedrock and Java Minecraft!

Minecraft Bedrock – What is Included?

If you’re looking for the most complete version of Minecraft that you’ll be able to jump right into, Bedrock is going to be your choice. You’ll be able to jump right into multiplayer games with friends, so you’ll be able to play with anyone, be it on PC, Mobile, or console at home. Everyone is welcome to join in, and you’ll even be able to carry your purchases across multiple platforms if you purchase Minecraft again on a different system.

However, you are going to be limited to a fairly vanilla experience, as Bedrock limits modding capabilities, so if you’re looking to go nuts with all sorts of different mods in the game, this isn’t going to be the version for you. Bedrock features different paid content packs, much like the recent Spongebob Minecraft DLC, so you’ll be able to experience these crazy worlds for a few dollars at a time. You’ll also be able to find different resource packs, character skins, and more, but be cautious of the fact that they will cost you money.

If you’re looking to play Cross Platform with your friends that have Minecraft, and don’t mind it being the more vanilla version, Bedrock is going to be your go-to from this point on. You’ll also find that Bedrock is updated more frequently, so if bugs are found in the game, you’ll have a patch deployed for Bedrock faster than you will for Java.

Minecraft Java – What Is Included?

If you’re looking to tinker around with mods, you’re instantly going to want to hover towards the Java Edition of Minecraft. You’ll be able to customize every piece of this title, from the resource packs, skins you find online, and so much more. By the time you’re done, you may not even recognize the game that you’re playing anymore. You can help the game run better on a low-end PC, or push your gaming PC to its limits with ray-tracing, better water, and more.

However, if you’re looking to get into some multiplayer hi-jinks, you’ll only be able to play with other PC players that are using Java, as the multiplayer aspect is not compatible between Minecraft types. This means, that if you have a friend that is playing on Xbox, PlayStation, Mobile, or Nintendo Switch, you will not be able to play with them. This could be a deal breaker, and as long as you don’t mind throwing a few dollars their way, you’ll be able to customize your game with in-app purchases.

However, if you’re looking for more in-depth and experimental features, Java once again pulls into the lead, as you’ll see more off-the-wall features added into this version of the game, such as Hardcore Mode and Spectator Modes. This means, that if you die, you’ll be able to fly around the world and see what your friends are up to, or see what could be lying ahead for you as you journey further into the world. Hardcore Mode is going to be for veterans of the franchise, making it so you’ll have to start over every time you die in the game.

Which Version of Minecraft Is Better?

There is really no definitive version of Minecraft. If you’re looking to jump right into the game, you’ll be comfortable on either version of the game. It really depends on the features that you’re looking for, as they can help push you in the right direction. If you’re looking to play with friends, and don’t mind the limited modding tools, Bedrock will be the best version. If you’re looking to get inside of the game, and mess around with every setting possible, or want to challenge yourself with the Hardcore Mode, then you’re going to want to play with the Java Edition.

No matter which version you choose, make sure that you’re peaking into our Minecraft Guide Section, where we cover plenty of different topics that will help you love the game more than ever before. You’ll be able to find out which level Netherite spawns on, find out the mystery of the Heart of the Sea, and what it does, and even ways to get your hands on a cape, without mods!

Minecraft Bedrock is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and PC. Minecraft Java Edition is available only on PC.