What does the Heart of the Sea do in Minecraft?

Minecraft is the virtual sandbox that keeps on gaining new fans year after year. From returning fans to all-new players, there is always something new to discover and experience. Since it’s such a long-running and continually updated game there is an abundance of items that many players probably haven’t even got around to utilizing yet. One such item is named the Heart of the Sea and you may be wanting to know exactly what it does. This guide article will explain everything you need to know about the Heart of the Sea in Minecraft.

Crafting Usage With the Heart of the Sea

After you are able to obtain the Heart of the Sea, you will be able to use it for crafting a specific item. That item is named the Conduit. In order to craft this, you will be collecting eight Nautilus Shells and then of course a Heart of the Sea. You will need to place the shells around the outer crafting boxes and then input the Heart of the Sea into the center crafting box slot. Afterward, you will be able to craft the Conduit. The item itself will attack enemies/mobs underwater and also provide Conduit power.

In terms of getting the Heart of the Sea for crafting, you will be able to find it from buried treasure. In order to find the buried treasure, you will have to get a buried treasure map to assist you in your search. A Red cross will be on the map and this will indicate where you will be able to find the treasure. When you know where the treasure is to find; you will be on your way to getting this special item in no time!

Minecraft is available now and playable on the following platforms, these are: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.