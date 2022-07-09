Best Minecraft Fishing Rod Enchantments and What They Do

There are a total of five enchantments available for the fishing rod in Minecraft. Each enchantment adds something different to a fishing rod which means that there are some that are better than others. Because of that, we’ve compiled the best fishing rod enchantments you can have in Minecraft.

Best Fishing Rod Enchantments in Minecraft

Though you can have all five of these enchantments applied to one fishing rod, that can be a hard process and you may want to focus on only one or two. Here are the five fishing rod enchantments in Minecraft ranked from best to worst:

The Luck of the Sea III: Increases your chances of getting valuable items when fishing. Lure III: Decreases the time for fishes to take the bait. Mending I: Converts the XP gained from fishing into durability. Unbreaking III: Increases the durability of the fishing rod. Curse of Vanishing I: The fishing rod will vanish after death and not drop.

If you can only focus on getting an enchantment for your fishing rod, it should be Luck of the Seas III. This enchantment will increase your chances of getting valuable items from fishing like treasure chests, rare crafting material, and even more enchantment books. You are most likely to find Luck of the Sea III while fishing or from chests in dungeons or Woodland Mansions.

The second best enchantment for your fishing rod is Lure III. As its name suggests, this enchantment makes fish bite onto your fishing rod much faster. To make fishing much more fun and successful in Minecraft, you’ll want to pair Lure III and Luck of the Sea III together. With both equipped to your fishing rod, you’ll be reeling in a variety of rare items in no time. Find Lure III at Village vendors or by fishing.

In third place, we have Mending I. Mending I is great, especially in the late game when you have multiple enchantments equipped to your fishing rod, because it exchanges the XP gained from fishing into durability for your fishing rod. The last thing you want is for your fishing rod with multiple enchantments to break. The easiest way to get Mending I is by fishing or through the Librarian villager.

Next is Unbreaking III. Unbreaking III increases your fishing rod’s durability, which pairs nicely with Mending I. If you have all four of these enchantments, you’ll have a lot of fun fishing because you can do it for a long time and will constantly get great stuff from it. You can find Unbreaking III from fishing, from an Enchantment Table, or from chests in dungeons.

Lastly, we have the Curse of Vanishing I enchantment. This enchantment is basically useless for your fishing rod. You can avoid getting it altogether since it isn’t useful and, in most cases, is actually bad to have on. For more Minecraft assistance or if you’re just looking for the best seeds to enjoy, check out our Minecraft page.

Minecraft is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and mobile devices.